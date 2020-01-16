2019 NET SALES
Highlights
In France, the main new highlight of the Q4 2019 and beginning 2020 is the strong increase in customer traffic driven by the fast deployment of autonomous stores in the Group’s banners:
In offering its customers a unique service, the Group is pursuing its differentiation strategy and adapting its business model.
The Group has also continued to implement its strategic priorities:
1/ Marketing priorities, with:
2/ Digital priorities, driven by smartphone scan & pay solutions in over 600 stores, an innovative subscription-based digital loyalty programme, with a cumulative 200,000 suscribers over the quarter, and Casino Max, with users of the app accounting for over 20% of sales for the last two months of the year.
3/ Development priorities, with:
Lastly, Cdiscount delivered its profitable growth strategy, with gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the year up +9.1%4 on an organic basis and a +3.7 points increase in the marketplace contribution to 38.1%1 in 2019.
Casino also continued to execute its plans to strengthen the Group’s structure:
The growth in trading profit (not already audited figures) on the France Retail scope excluding real estate is estimated at +5%. On this basis, the Retail trading margin would reach 3.1%, up +20bp compared to 20185.
In Latin America, the Group continued to enjoy strong growth in Q4, up +9.2% on an organic basis, driven by the cash & carry business, the refurbished and converted to buoyant formats supermarkets and very good momentum in the convenience segment. The business in Colombia performed well across all formats.
|Q4 2019/Q4 2018 change
|2019/2018 change
|NET SALES (in €m)
| Q4
2019
| Total
growth
|Organic growth6
| Same-store
growth3
| Same-store growth over
2 years
|
2019
| Total
growth
|Organic growth3
|Same-store growth3
|France Retail
|4,164
|-4.3%
|-1.2%
|+0.0%
|+0.3%
|16,322
|-2.8%
|-0.7%
|+0.3%
|Cdiscount
|617
|-3.3%
|-3.3%
|-3.3%
|+0.6%
|1,966
|+0.0%
|-1.4%
|-1.4%
|Total France7
|4,781
|-4.1%
|-1.6%
|-0.6%
|+0.3%
|18,288
|-2.5%
|-0.8%
|+0.1%
|Latam Retail
|4,447
|+1.7%
|+9.2%
|+3.4%
|+9.6%
|16,358
|+5.0%
|+9.7%
|+4.0%
|TOTAL GROUP4
|9,228
|-1.4%
|+3.6%
|+1.6%
|+5.4%
|34,645
|+0.9%
|+4.2%
|+2.2%
|Cdiscount’s GMV1
|1,202
|+3.6%
|+6.5%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|3,899
|+7.0%
|+9.1%
|n.a.
As part of the ongoing disposal process, Leader Price has been classified as discontinued operations and is no longer included in the Group’s consolidated sales in 2019. As a consequence 2018 has been restated.
In fourth-quarter 2019, the currency effect was unfavourable at -3.2% and the fuel effect came to +0.5%. Changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -1.6%. The calendar effect was -0.8%.
Business review
France Retail
|
|Q3 2019/Q3 2018 change (proforma8)
|Q4 2019/Q4 2018 change
| NET SALES
BY BANNER
|Q3 2019
|Total growth
|Organic growth9
|Same-store growth2
|Same-store growth2 over 2 years
| Q4
2019
|Total growth
|Organic growth2
|Same-store growth2
|Same-store growth2 over 2 years
|Monoprix
|1,054
|+0.5%
|+0.1%
|+0.3%
|+1.7%
|1,232
|+0.0%
|+0.9%
|+0.2%
|+0.7%
|Franprix
|359
|-5.6%
|-3.4%
|-0.2%
|+2.5%
|386
|-4.9%
|-3.3%
|+0.6%
|+0.6%
|Hypermarkets
|1,175
|-6.4%
|-0.1%
|+0.7%
|+2.5%
|1,164
|-6.3%
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|-1.0%
|o/w Géant10
|1,113
|-6.5%
|+0.4%
|+1.1%
|+3.9%
|1,110
|-6.6%
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|-0.7%
|o/w food
|737
|-10.2%
|n.a.
|+2.1%
|+6.7%
|720
|-12.7%
|n.a.
|-0.5%
|+0.2%
|o/w non-food
|143
|-3.9%
|n.a.
|-6.7%
|-10.7%
|158
|-3.4%
|n.a.
|-4.2%
|-8.3%
|Supermarkets
|853
|-2.9%
|-2.7%
|+0.5%
|+2.2%
|775
|-2.9%
|-2.5%
|+0.4%
|+1.2%
|o/w SM Casino3
|793
|-3.0%
|-2.7%
|+0.7%
|+2.2%
|737
|-3.3%
|-2.7%
|+0.4%
|+1.2%
|Convenience & Other11
|672
|-6.6%
|-3.2%
|-0.8%
|+2.7%
|607
|-9.6%
|-4.8%
|-1.0%
|+0.3%
|o/w Convenience12
|385
|-1.1%
|-1.0%
|+0.7%
|+3.9%
|297
|-1.3%
|-1.4%
|-0.3%
|+2.2%
|FRANCE RETAIL
|4,112
|-4.0%
|-1.3%
|+0.4%
|+2.4%
|4,164
|-4.3%
|-1.2%
|+0.0%
|+0.3%
In France, sales for the quarter were stable on a same-store basis, at €4,164m reflecting the focus of the Group on its most buoyant formats and geographies with:
Business review by banner:
GreenYellow
GreenYellow accelerated the rapid development of its photovoltaic project pipeline. Over the quarter, the Group’s energy subsidiary strengthened its photovoltaic activity, especially in Morocco with STMicroelectronics, where the largest solar plant in terms of solar-roof car park shade structures (4,000 sq.m.) was inaugurated, in Colombia with the SEB group, in France with the installation of solar panels in the car racing circuit at the Nevers Magny-Cours representing a photovoltaic capacity of 4.7 MWp, and on Reunion Island with Roland Garros airport. During the quarter, GreenYellow signed a new energy efficiency contract with Samson Regulation, a mechanical and industrial engineering expert.
In addition, GreenYellow continued to enhance its international solutions platform, with the addition of B2B energy sales in Brazil, and B2C gas sales in France through Cdiscount. A new partnership agreement was signed with Jedlix, the start-up developer of a smart charging app, which has strengthened GreenYellow’s mobility business.
Its photovoltaic project pipeline now represents 451 MWp. In addition, the annual energy savings generated by GreenYellow represent €77m.
Data & Data Center
3W-relevanC’s Data business reported sales for the year of €61m15, up +51% on 2018. In December, 3W-relevanC and its partner, Orange Advertising, won an award at the Trophées LSA de l’Innovation in the Marketing category for their unique TV2Store solution for measuring the true impact of television advertising campaigns on in-store sales.
ScaleMax continued to expand its customer portfolio, signing new contracts with Natixis, Amundi, Ascendance Flight Technologies and Iconem during the quarter. In response to strong demand, ScaleMax already doubled its computing capacity at its first site last October and plans to open a new site during the first half of 2020.
Cdiscount16
In 2019, Cdiscount generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of €3.9bn, an organic increase of +9.1%17 driven by the marketplace which is a key profitability lever, B2C services and Géant corners.
|Key figures1
|Q4 2018
|Q4 2019
|Reported growth1
|Organic growth2
|GMV total including tax18
|1,160
|1,202
|+3.6%
|+6.5%
|o/w direct sales
|725
|697
|-3.9%
|o/w marketplace sales
|335
|376
|+12.2%
|Marketplace contribution19 (%)
|32.8%
|37.3%
|+4.5 pts
|Net sales (in €m)
|703
|677
|-3.6%
|+0.1%
|Traffic (millions of visits)
|281
|285
|+1.4%
|Mobile traffic contribution (%)
|66.9%
|72.1%
|+5.2 pts
|Active customers (in millions)
|8.9
|9.2
|+3.1%
|Key figures1
|2018
|2019
|Reported growth1
|Organic growth2
|GMV total including tax3
|3,646
|3,899
|+7.0%
|+9.1%
|o/w direct sales
|2,237
|2,204
|-1.4%
|o/w marketplace sales
|1,117
|1,253
|+12.1%
|Marketplace contribution4 (%)
|34.4%
|38.1%
|+3.7 pts
|Net sales (in €m)
|2,174
|2,195
|+0.9%
|+3.5%
|Traffic (millions of visits)
|964
|1,021
|+5.9%
|Mobile traffic contribution (%)
|65.1%
|71.3%
|+6.2 pts
|Active customers (in millions)
|8.9
|9.2
|+3.1%
Cnova provided a detailed report on its Q4 net sales on 15 January 2020.
Latam Retail
Sales at the Group's businesses in Latin America (GPA Food and Éxito) rose by +3.4% on a same-store basis and +9.2% on an organic basis this quarter. Consolidated net sales were impacted by a negative currency effect of -6.7%.
Renovated Pão de Açúcar stores, which now account for 40% of the banner’s sales, continued to deliver a solid performance that was +700bps1 above the rest of the store base. The banner intends to pursue the renovation programme in 2020, coupled with the expansion of 5 to 10 stores. The Convenience format reported strong +10.0%1 growth despite the high basis of comparison in 2018 (+19.1%1 in Q4 2018). The banner relaunched its expansion programme, opening 9 Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores during the quarter. After converting 18 new Extra Supermarkets to the Mercado Extra format, the converted store base now comprises 100 stores delivering growth in sales of around +5%1 and increased customer traffic. The Mercado Extra’s conversion programme will be completed in 2020. 15 stores were also converted to the Compre Bem format during the quarter, for a total of 28 stores to date, registering sales growth of around +15%1 and customer traffic increase. The performance of the Extra Hypermarkets was impacted by a high basis of comparison for the non-food categories over the past two years. A new segmentation of the store portfolio has been established, comprising high-performing stores (around 70) and stores in the process of being sold/closed, converted in Assaí or remodelled. This segmentation will enable the Group to implement an appropriate operational management for each segment.
The Group is pursuing the development of strategic initiatives to support its digital transformation. The e-commerce format reported annual growth of more than +40%1, led by expansion of express delivery and click & collect services. James Delivery enjoyed average monthly growth of +35%1 and a fifteenfold increase in the number of orders since the beginning of the year. The mobile phone app was downloaded over 11 million times and represented more than 20% of Multivarejo’s sales.
During the year, 22 Assaí stores were opened, representing a +20%1 increase in retail space. At Multivarejo, 10 Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores were deployed and the programme of store conversions and renovations was pursued with i) 92 Extra Supermarkets converted, of which 77 to Mercado Extra and 15 to Compre Bem; and ii) 20 Pão de Açúcar stores renovated, raising the total number of renovated units to 46.
·Éxito Group performed well across all formats.
GPA released a detailed report on its Q4 net sales on 15 January 2020 and Éxito Group will provide a detailed report on its results on 17 February 2020.
***
Appendices
Main changes in consolidation scope
Retrospective application of IFRS 5 to 2019 and 2018 quarterly sales in France
The Group’s reported sales are affected by the process for the disposal of Leader Price announced in Q4 2019. In accordance with IFRS 5, Leader Price’s sales (excluding Geimex) are recognised under discontinued operations and no longer appear in the Group's consolidated sales.
Reconciliation of reported 2019 sales with restated sales in France
|In €m
|France Retail - continuing operations - reported sales
|Leader Price
|France Retail - continuing operations - restated sales
|Q1 2019
|4,402
|493
|3,909
|Q2 2019
|4,643
|506
|4,136
|Q3 2019
|4,591
|479
|4,112
Reconciliation of reported 2018 sales with restated sales in France
|In €m
|France Retail - continuing operations - reported sales
|Leader Price
|France Retail - continuing operations - restated sales
|Q1 2018
|4,551
|563
|3,988
|Q2 2018
|4,759
|593
|4,166
|Q3 2018
|4,832
|550
|4,282
|Q4 2018
|4,919
|569
|4,350
|Year 2018
|19,061
|2,275
|16,786
Exchange rate
|AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES
|Q4 2018
|Q4 2019
|Currency effect
|Brazil (EUR/BRL)
|4.3096
|4.4143
|-2.4%
|Colombia (EUR/COP) (x 1000)
|3.4875
|3.6722
|-5.0%
|Uruguay (EUR/UYP)
|36.2481
|39.4525
|-8.1%
|Argentina21 (EUR/ARS)
|43.0451
|67.2695
|-36.0%
Implementation of IAS 29
IAS 29, which relates to the accounting treatment of hyperinflation in Argentina, was applied to the accounts closing process at 31 December 2019 (Latam Retail). To permit meaningful comparisons between the 2019 and 2018 data, the net sales figures for Argentina in 2019 have been restated in line with IAS 29.
Changes in operating KPIs for France during 2019
| 2018
published
|2019
| Annual target
2021
|1. Mix
|Net sales of organic products
|€1.0bn
|€1.1bn
|€1.5bn
|2. E-commerce
|E-commerce (share of total)22
|18%
|24%
|30%
|E-commerce gross food sales under banner23
|317
|353
|€1bn
|Cdiscount GMV
|€3,6bn
|€3,9bn
|€5bn
|3. Digitalisation
|Scan & Go deployment24
|33%
|50%
|100%
Gross sales under banner – France
| TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)
|Change (excl. calendar effects)
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2019
|2019
|Monoprix
|1,268
|+2.2%
|+0.9%
|Franprix
|438
|-4.4%
|-3.0%
|Supermarkets
|698
|-6.1%
|-3.2%
|Hypermarkets
|868
|-0.6%
|+2.6%
|Convenience & Other
|719
|-8.7%
|-3.7%
|o/w Convenience
|367
|-1.5%
|+1.5%
|TOTAL FOOD
|3,993
|-2.4%
|-0.5%
| TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)
|Change (excl. calendar effects)
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2019
|2019
|Hypermarkets
|167
|-4.3%
|+0.0%
|Cdiscount
|917
|+5.2%
|+7.9%
|TOTAL NON-FOOD
|1,084
|+3.6%
|+6.4%
| TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER
(in €m, excluding fuel)
|Change (excl. calendar effects)
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2019
|2019
|TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT
|5,076
|-1.2%
|+0.7%
2019/2018 change in sales in France by banner
|BY BANNER (net sales, in €m)
|2019
|Total growth
|Organic growth25
|Same-store growth1
|Monoprix
|4,548
|+0.6%
|+0.4%
|+0.2%
|Franprix
|1,526
|-4.9%
|-2.9%
|+0.0%
|Supermarkets
|3,142
|-2.6%
|-1.6%
|+0.6%
|o/w SM Casino26
|2,962
|-3.0%
|-2.0%
|+0.7%
|Hypermarkets
|4,560
|-4.3%
|+0.7%
|+0.4%
|o/w Géant2
|4,345
|-4.2%
|+1.1%
|+0.7%
|o/w food
|2,893
|-7.9%
|n.a.
|+0.8%
|o/w non-food
|551
|-2.2%
|n.a.
|-1.8%
|Convenience & Other27
|2,547
|-4.8%
|-2.3%
|+0.2%
|o/w Convenience28
|1,317
|+0.3%
|+1.0%
|+1.6%
|FRANCE RETAIL
|16,322
|-2.8%
|-0.7%
|+0.3%
Store network at period-end
|FRANCE
|31 March 2019
| 30 June
2019
| 30 Sep.
2019
|31 Dec. 2019
|Géant Casino Hypermarkets
|122
|113
|110
|109
|o/w French franchised affiliates
|7
|6
|6
|4
|International affiliates
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Casino Supermarkets
|439
|420
|421
|411
|o/w French franchised affiliates
|104
|92
|91
|83
|International affiliates
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Monoprix
|765
|771
|778
|784
|o/w franchised affiliates
|174
|178
|180
|186
|Naturalia integrated stores
|177
|179
|181
|182
|Naturalia franchised
|14
|16
|19
|23
|Franprix
|892
|888
|881
|877
|o/w franchised
|435
|443
|448
|459
|Convenience
|5,139
|5,142
|5,142
|5,139
|Other businesses (Cafeterias, Drive, etc.)
|579
|395
|394
|367
|Indian Ocean
|243
|246
|254
|259
|TOTAL France
|8,179
|7,975
|7,980
|7,946
|
|INTERNATIONAL
|31 March 2019
| 30 June
2019
| 30 Sep.
2019
|31 Dec. 2019
|ARGENTINA
|26
|24
|25
|25
|Libertad Hypermarkets
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets
|11
|9
|10
|10
|URUGUAY
|91
|91
|91
|91
|Géant Hypermarkets
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Disco Supermarkets
|29
|29
|29
|29
|Devoto Supermarkets
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Devoto Express mini-supermarkets
|36
|36
|36
|36
|BRAZIL
|1,059
|1,059
|1,054
|1,076
|Extra Hypermarkets
|112
|112
|112
|112
|Pão de Açúcar Supermarkets
|186
|185
|185
|185
|Extra Supermarkets
|173
|171
|161
|153
|Compre Bem
|13
|13
|13
|28
|Assaí (cash & carry)
|145
|148
|153
|166
|Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets
|235
|235
|236
|237
|Drugstores
|124
|124
|123
|123
|+ Service stations
|71
|71
|71
|72
|COLOMBIA
|1,959
|2,000
|1,980
|2,033
|Éxito Hypermarkets
|92
|92
|92
|92
|Éxito and Carulla Supermarkets
|161
|158
|158
|158
|Super Inter Supermarkets
|70
|70
|70
|70
|Surtimax (discount)
|1,520
|1,561
|1,537
|1,588
|o/w “Aliados”
|1,419
|1,469
|1,445
|1,496
|B2B
|20
|25
|30
|30
|Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets
|96
|94
|93
|95
|CAMEROON
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cash & carry
|1
|1
|1
|1
|TOTAL International
|3,136
|3,175
|3,151
|3,226
