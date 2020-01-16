DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifer Orchards is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Our family has been farming for the last 100 years, and we are always looking for new ways to grow our business. Traceability is more important than ever, and it will give us a leg up in expanding our business with new and current customers. The free offer made it an easy decision for us, and we are very excited to start tracing our produce from farm to fork,” comments Curt Fifer, Partner at Fifer Orchards.

In addition to safeguarding a supplier’s brands during food safety events and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade traceability helps grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“We are very excited to have Fifer Orchards join our free traceability program,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “We are thrilled to give Fifer Orchards the tools to continue to grow and expand their business with traceability.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

Media Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com