PHOENIX and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that it has acquired Cerasis, a customer focused, technology driven and data empowered provider of managed transportation and third-party multimodal logistics services. Cerasis is GlobalTranz’s 11th acquisition since January of 2017 and represents continued delivery of industry-leading organic growth augmented by strategic combinations.



Cerasis has operated successfully for 23 years and has an extensive managed transportation client base as a result of its expertise in 3PL/4PL services augmented by market leading technology. Cerasis leverages its extensive data resources alongside its technology to provide logistics solutions that help its customers drive efficiencies, gain visibility and support growth.

“Since the founding of our business in 1997, Cerasis has helped customers understand fragmented shipping data to manage costs and make logistics a strategic weapon,” said Steve Ludvigson, president of Cerasis. “We have made transportation management less complicated by bringing together the right people, processes and technology,” said Steve Norall, vice president of Business Development at Cerasis. “Combining with GlobalTranz allows us to continue this history while providing our customers with increased service offerings and access to capacity. I am excited to write the next chapters of the Cerasis story with GlobalTranz,” added Ludvigson.

With the acquisition of Cerasis, GlobalTranz continues to expand its presence in the Minneapolis area and builds upon the company’s growing managed transportation capabilities. In the last 12 months, GlobalTranz has organically grown its managed transportation business by 100%. The addition of the great talent and offerings from Cerasis will continue to accelerate this growth.

“Cerasis has a strong history of providing its customers with solutions that help create competitive and operative advantages,” said Renee Krug, chief executive officer of GlobalTranz. “Cerasis will help expand GlobalTranz’s growing managed transportation, final mile and reverse logistics capabilities. The talented team at Cerasis combined with the talented team of agents and employees at GlobalTranz will drive increased differentiation and accelerate growth of our solutions in the marketplace.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019, GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information, visit https://www.globaltranz.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com