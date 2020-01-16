Ocean, New Jersey, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No matter whether you purchase a new or a used vehicle, the dealership you make your purchase from will always offer an Auto Service Warranty plan, also known as Extended Warranty or simply, Auto Protection plans.





But what is an auto service warranty and how you may benefit from it?





An auto service warranty is a car coverage that safeguards you from costly repairs if and when your vehicle breaks down. As we all know, car repair and maintenance costs are high and this turns into a perpetual source of anxiety for many car-owners.





However, if your vehicle is covered under an auto plan, you can save yourself the anxiety and can gain peace of mind. That being said, please remember that not all repair costs are covered under auto protection plans. Auto service warranty providers typically offer a number of different plans for their customers to choose from. And the repair costs for your car will be provided only if the damaged component is covered.





When Do You Stand to Gain from an Auto Service Warranty





All vehicle ownership situations are unique. So, whether or not you will gain from having an auto warranty depends largely upon the decisions you make. There are dozens of different plans to choose from, so it is important that you know your car model well enough to make an informed decision when opting for a particular protection plan.





That said, there are some general situations where auto warranties always prove to be a profitable investment. These are:





- You have plans to keep possession of the vehicle for many years and will drive it frequently enough---say, more than 25,000 miles each year. In such cases, there is a good chance that you will end up saving good money from having an auto protection plan. In such a scenario, we also recommend that you look for a plan that takes into account the age of the car, and not the mileage is driven.





- Your car model comes with a poor track record in terms of reliability. If your car model is prone to frequent break-downs, a warranty makes great sense for you, especially if the plan covers parts that incur most repair costs.





- You have high-tech systems installed in your car. Although many of these technologically advanced systems are extremely useful for drivers, they can also fail more frequently compared to the chief components of a car. And repairing these systems cost a good deal of money. So, if you want to keep enjoying the benefits of these systems for a long time, shop for a warranty that covers high-tech components. Keep in mind, however, that typically these systems are covered only under the most expensive warranty plans.







Choosing Your Warranty Provider





This is another tricky part of the job. The auto service industry is flooded with just too many players. So, unless you research your options well, there is a good possibility that you may end up with some scam company or, at any rate, a disreputable one.





So, before you make your decision, research the warranty provider; check its BBB ratings, and find what other people are saying about the company at relevant online forums. It is also a good idea to appoint a lawyer who will oversee the whole procedure.





However, chances of fraud or facing difficulties in recovering your money are almost non-existent when you choose one of the leading companies in the field with reliable and proven track records.





