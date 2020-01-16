Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

16 January 2020, 18h00

Kinepolis Group NV announces that, by virtue of a transfer of shares due to the exercise of options, the persons subject to the notification requirement have jointly crossed downwards the threshold of 50% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV.

The notification signed on 16 January 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:





Kinepolis Group nv Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels Kinohold Bis SA 45, avenue J.F. Kennedy, 1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg STAK Kinohold Vallei 5, 4851 EG Ulvenhout, The Netherlands Joost Bert Peter Bert Koenraad Bert Geert Bert

Transaction date: 10 January 2020

Relevant threshold: 50%

Denominator: 27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kinepolis Group nv 492 346 482 350 0 1,76% 0 Kinohold Bis SA 12 700 050 12 700 050 0 46,41% 0 STAK Kinohold 0 0 0 0,00% 0 Joost Bert 493 816 492 218 0 1,80% 0 Peter Bert 0 0 0 0,00% 0 Koenraad Bert 0 0 0 0,00% 0 Geert Bert 0 0 0 0,00% 0 Subtotal 13 686 212 13 674 618 49,97% TOTAL 13 674 618 0 49,97% 0,00%

The chain of controlled companies in which shares are actually held, is included in the aforementioned notification which can be consulted, together with this regulated release, on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link .

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 EUR

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

