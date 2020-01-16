Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

16 January 2020, 18h00

Kinepolis Group NV announces that, by virtue of a transfer of shares due to the exercise of options, the persons subject to the notification requirement have jointly crossed downwards the threshold of 50% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV.

The notification signed on 16 January 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by:                       A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Kinepolis Group nvEeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Kinohold Bis SA 45, avenue J.F. Kennedy, 1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg
STAK KinoholdVallei 5, 4851 EG Ulvenhout, The Netherlands
Joost Bert 
Peter Bert 
Koenraad Bert 
Geert Bert 

Transaction date:                    10 January 2020

Relevant threshold:                50%

Denominator:                          27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Kinepolis Group nv492 346482 3501,76%
Kinohold Bis SA12 700 05012 700 05046,41%
STAK Kinohold000,00%
Joost Bert493 816492 2181,80%
Peter Bert000,00%
Koenraad Bert000,00%
Geert Bert000,00%
      
Subtotal 13 686 21213 674 618 49,97% 
 TOTAL13 674 618049,97%0,00%

The chain of controlled companies in which shares are actually held, is included in the aforementioned notification which can be consulted, together with this regulated release, on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 EUR
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact

Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
investor-relations@kinepolis.com