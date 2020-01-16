New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lung Cancer Surgery Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837623/?utm_source=GNW

After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the lung cancer surgery market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the lung cancer surgery market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the lung cancer surgery market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the lung cancer surgery market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the lung cancer surgery market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to lung cancer surgery and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the lung cancer surgery market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The lung cancer surgery market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and the strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 – Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the lung cancer surgery market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical lung cancer surgery market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the lung cancer surgery market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the lung cancer surgery market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 – Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product

Based on product type, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into thoracoscopes, mediastinoscopes, bronchoscopes, robotic-assisted thoracic surgery systems, surgical staplers and surgical energy instrument. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the lung cancer surgery market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.



Chapter 08 – Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the lung cancer surgery market based on application, and has been classified into lobectomy, segmentectomy, wedge resection and pneumonectomy. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on application.



Chapter 09 – Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End User

This chapter provides details about the lung cancer surgery market based on end user, and has been classified into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.



Chapter 10 – Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the lung cancer surgery market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 11 – North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America lung cancer surgery market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.



Chapter 12 – Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the lung cancer surgery market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 13 – Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the lung cancer surgery market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 14 – South Asia Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India and ASEAN countries are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia lung cancer surgery market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia lung cancer surgery market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 15 – East Asia Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the lung cancer surgery market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the lung cancer surgery market in East Asia.



Chapter 16 – Oceania Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the lung cancer surgery market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the lung cancer surgery market in Oceania.



Chapter 17 – MEA Lung Cancer Surgery Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the lung cancer surgery market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 18 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the lung cancer surgery market for emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil.



Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the lung cancer surgery market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 20– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the lung cancer surgery market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz, Olympus Medical Systems Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc., PENTAX Medical Company among others.



Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the lung cancer surgery market report.



Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the lung cancer surgery market.

