MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was during a presentation today at the Montréal International Auto Show that the Telluride was named Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020. This award names Telluride as the best vehicle in its class as assessed by more than 50 professional automotive journalists. It also means that Telluride qualifies for consideration for the overall title of Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, to be awarded by AJAC in February of 2020.



The award reinforces the dramatic change that the Kia brand and its products have gone through recently. Telluride is proof of that with its design, technology, engineering and safety features which rival that of world class competitors and position the brand as best in class in terms of style, refinement, safety & technology.

The award-winning Telluride will be featured at other Canadian auto shows and is currently available at dealerships across the country.

"AJAC is pleased to present the award for Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 to the Kia Telluride," said Stephanie Wallcraft, President of AJAC. “A category win in the AJAC Canadian Car of the Year awards reflects the expert opinions of dozens of Canadian automotive journalists based from coast to coast, who drive and review vehicles from every segment of the industry on varying roads and in all kinds of weather conditions. For the Telluride to be selected as the winner from among its competition is a veritable achievement.”

"The Kia Telluride represents the Kia of today and a clear indication of where we are going in the future,” said Elias El-Achhab, Vice-President and COO, Kia Canada. "It’s an honor to see that a large number of renowned automobile journalists across the country consider the Telluride the best in its class compared to the other excellent models within this segment.”

For more information on the Telluride and the full range of Kia models including the all-new sub-compact SUV the Seltos, visit Kia.ca.

About Kia Canada Inc.

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation. Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos to its lineup. To learn more visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

