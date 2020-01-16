Boise, ID, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) today announced the promotion of three of its business leaders to officer positions.

Rob Johnson has been promoted to Vice President of Engineered Wood Products (EWP) Sales and Marketing. Johnson joined the company’s Wood Products division as a Business Optimization Engineer in 2014, and accepted a Director position with EWP Sales and Marketing in March 2019. Rob had more than 20 years of broad industry experience in manufacturing and distribution prior to joining Boise Cascade. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Oregon.

Chris Seymour has been promoted to Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, Wood Products. Seymour began his career at Boise Cascade in 2000 and has held several leadership roles in the company’s manufacturing division. Seymour earned both a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Wood Science from West Virginia University.

Jeff Strom has been promoted to Vice President & General Manager, Eastern Region, Building Materials Distribution. Strom joined Boise Cascade in 2006 as a sales representative and has taken on increased responsibility over the last 14 years. Jeff has 27 years of industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“We believe the internal development of leadership is a key element of our long-term success as a company,” said Tom Corrick, CEO. “Rob, Chris and Jeff are strong leaders, producing with significant accomplishments during their time at Boise Cascade. Additionally, they all have a proven commitment to living our values and building strong relationships with our associates, customers and suppliers."

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.

