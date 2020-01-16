Paris, 16th January 2020

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 31 December 2019:

73,234 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

55,242.91 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

75,528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

380,177.12 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 the following operations were carried out:

347 purchase transactions

351 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

138,735 shares and 277,331.13 Euros for purchase transactions

145,867 shares and 295,087.38 Euros for sale transactions

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index

Attachment