WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced today the final tax treatment for the 2019 distributions on its common shares. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Liberty Property Trust distributions. The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2019 distribution of $1.630 per common share (CUSIP No. 531172104):
Common share distributions:
|Form 1099 – DIV
|(Boxes 1a + 2a + 3)
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 2b
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Cash
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
|Taxable
Qualified
Dividends (1)
|Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)
|Nondividend
Distributions (3)
|Section 199A
Dividends (4)
|1/2/2019
|1/15/2019
|$0.4000
|$0.2758
|$0.0000
|$0.0357
|$0.0345
|$0.0885
|$0.2758
|4/1/2019
|4/15/2019
|$0.4100
|$0.2827
|$0.0000
|$0.0366
|$0.0353
|$0.0907
|$0.2827
|7/1/2019
|7/15/2019
|$0.4100
|$0.2827
|$0.0000
|$0.0366
|$0.0353
|$0.0907
|$0.2827
|10/1/2019
|10/15/2019
|$0.4100
|$0.2827
|$0.0000
|$0.0366
|$0.0353
|$0.0907
|$0.2827
|Totals
|$1.6300
|$1.1239
|$0.0000
|$0.1455
|$0.1404
|$0.3606
|$1.1239
(1) Amounts in Box 1b are included in Box 1a.
(2) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.
(3) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital.
(4) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.
The fourth quarter 2019 distribution made to holders of record as of January 2, 2020 for the common shares is considered a 2020 distribution for federal income tax purposes.
About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 112 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.
