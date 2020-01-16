New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to grow from USD 31.22 Billion in 2018 to USD 48.25 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising adoption of polyurethane foam for insulations and rising number of isocyanate containing products use is likely to spur the growth of the market.
Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is defined as a type of aromatic isocyanate that has wide application base in large-scale commercial and consumer sector. For the production of MDI, the condensation of aniline is done with formaldehyde to form methylenedianiline (MDA), which gets reacted with phosgene to form MDI. It is generally used to produce rigid polyurethane foams which find its application in consumer electronics, insulators, packaging, industrial and other applications. It is also utilized in non-foam applications like paints & coating, elastomers, and adhesives & sealants.
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Key Findings:
All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.
This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market on the basis of below mentioned segments:
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market, By End User Industry:
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market, By Application:
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market, By Regions:
