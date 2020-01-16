BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroGarden, the world’s leading in-home garden system, has reimagined its 9-pod Bounty family, raising countertop gardening to a new level of elegance in design and efficacy. Requiring no sun, soil, or outdoor space, Bounty’s new features and finishes will inspire and empower anyone seeking home-grown herbs, salads and veggies at their fingertips all year round.



As many as 40 enhancements enable the new Bounty to nurture bigger, fuller, more productive plants while making them easier than ever to grow. Non-GMO, pre-seeded pods sprout in days, harvest in weeks and last for months, with a 100% germination guarantee. The Bounty and other products from the AeroGarden family are available at AeroGarden.com, Amazon, BedBathAndBeyond.com and Kohls.com, with Bounty prices starting at $299.95.

All AeroGardens are smart gardens with proprietary technology that helps consumers grow fresh herbs, vegetables and more indoors, year round, with no dirt, no mess and no green thumb required. The largest capacity of AeroGarden’s countertop lineup, the Bounty’s modern profile presents a slimmer grow light hood and a streamlined, yet larger water bowl. Dimmable grow lights, one-touch Vacation Mode, Wi-Fi enabled and Alexa compatible, and an easy-to-use touchscreen allow users greater customization and control over what and how they grow.

“The new Bounty is the most advanced and user-friendly system we’ve ever developed. It’s updated features and greater capacity will enable people to successfully grow healthy, fresh produce and more, regardless of season, location or experience, said J. Michael Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of AeroGrow International. “For more than a decade, our commitment to innovation has helped AeroGarden become the leader in the indoor gardening market.”

The Bounty Basic:

This model includes functionality to grow an abundance of produce at home, year-round. Its Ultra-slim 30W LED Grow lights, large water reservoir with 3-step level indicator, one-touch controls and small footprint make ‘Bounty Basic’ perfectly suited to just about any countertop. Updated features include a 24 inch adjustable light post with internal power cord, Vacation Mode setting that helps plants stay healthy when users are away, and improved settings for growing custom seed pod kits. Available in black.

The Bounty:

The Bounty’s many new features make it even easier to grow the plants all year long, while keeping the 9-pod configuration and 24 inch grow height. In addition to a sleeker design and larger water capacity in the same garden footprint, a full-color, high-resolution touch screen control panel, one-touch Vacation Mode, and dimmable grow lights are just a few favorite enhancements. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled. Available in black or white.

The Bounty Elite:

The ultimate in countertop gardens, the Bounty Elite’s 40 new features help make indoor gardening the most rewarding experience possible. Energy efficient 50 watt LED Grow Lights deliver the perfect spectrum for fast growth and big harvests. Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled, smart garden technology automatically turns lights on and off and reminds you when to add water and liquid plant food. The Sunrise/Sunset feature automatically brightens and dims the grow lights every morning and evening can be adjusted to any intensity with infinite dimming. The full-color touch screen control panel is our most advanced ever. Three dozen other features ensure the most flavorful and productive harvests ever, all in a beautiful, stainless steel finished garden that looks great in any kitchen.

About AeroGrow International, Inc.

Since introducing the first AeroGarden in March 2006, AeroGrow has expanded its product line to include multiple gardens, pre-seeded Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, Liquid Nutrients and Growing Accessories. AeroGarden products are available through Amazon.com, Macys.com, Kohls.com, in stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond and direct to consumer at www.aerogarden.com .

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required.

