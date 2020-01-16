Vail, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Raymond Kim, nationally recognized hip and knee surgeon at The Steadman Clinic and well-known expert in adult joint reconstruction and knee and hip replacements, is co-chairing the 12th Annual International Congress for Joint Reconstruction (ICJR) in Vail, Colorado. The Annual Winter Hip & Knee Course takes place January 16–19 at the Vail Marriott.

“The International Congress for Joint Reconstruction Winter Hip & Knee Course covers the newest topics and evidence-based technologies relating to hip and knee joint replacement,” said Dr. Kim. “Orthopaedic surgeons have the opportunity to learn from some of the foremost authorities in hip and knee arthroplasty, including several from The Steadman Clinic. Conferences like ICJR ultimately benefit the individual patient. Technology changes and improves quickly, so it’s important surgeons have access to the newest techniques that will help create the best possible outcomes for their patients.”

The four-day educational meeting will cover nearly all aspects of primary and revision hip and knee arthroplasty. Again, this year the event features a surgical broadcast and many lectures and discussions on topics including wound and pain management, blood conservation, practice management and economics.

ICJR also offers lectures and workshops specifically designed for physician assistants. The sessions offer information on the latest orthopaedic trends as well as hands-on training in a dedicated Physician Assistant Bioskills Lab.

“As physician assistants, we have a lot of interaction with our surgical patients. Seminars like ICJR provide an opportunity to learn more about our roles in working with hip and knee replacement patients, from their first appointment through surgery and the recovery process,” said Cameron Youngblood, PA-C of The Steadman Clinic.

As co-chair of the event, one of Dr. Kim’s responsibilities is to choose faculty who will best represent their particular field.

“Many of our faculty members are selected from The Steadman Clinic, some of the most world-renowned experts in their fields,” said. Dr. Kim. “By sharing lessons learned through years of experience, they provide a wealth of knowledge for the hundreds of doctors, physician assistants and other health care professionals who attend this important conference.”

In addition to Dr. Kim, expert and internationally recognized presenters from The Steadman Clinic include managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and co-chair of Steadman Philippon Research Institute Dr. Marc Philippon, specializing in hip disorders, hip arthroscopy and sports medicine; Dr. Tom Hackett, complex knee, shoulder and elbow surgery; Dr. Matthew Provencher, knee, shoulder and sports surgery; Dr. Joel Matta, hip disorders, preservations, replacement and fractures; Dr. David Kuppersmith, internal medicine and Cameron Youngblood, PA-C, Leah Dvorkin, MS, PA-C, ATC and Emily Neal, MMS, PA-C for Dr. Kim.

“Attending educational conferences like ICJR can help hip and knee surgeons improve their level of surgical excellence and stay up to date on all major healthcare issues related to orthopaedic surgery,” said Dr. Kim. “It all leads to what is the top priority for all orthopaedic surgeons: A successful patient outcome.”

Lynda Sampson The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute 970-479-1563 lsampson@sprivail.org