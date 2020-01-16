LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $100.8 million, a 12.4% decrease from $115.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.78, a 12.4% decrease from $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year of 2019, net income was $425.9 million, a 2.1% increase from $417.1 million for the full year of 2018.  Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2019 were $3.30, a 1.9% increase from $3.24 for the full year of 2018.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 1.74%, 9.73% and 11.68%, respectively, compared to 2.04%, 12.36% and 15.24%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2019 were 1.87%, 10.72% and 12.98%, respectively, compared to 1.90%, 11.59% and 14.41%, respectively, for the full year of 2018.  The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“We are very pleased to have achieved record net income of $425.9 million in 2019 and a 1.87% return on average assets,” stated George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our long term success, and we are not wavering from those principles in today’s challenging competitive and interest rate environment.  We believe our competitive advantages will allow us to capitalize on opportunities throughout 2020 and beyond.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans, including purchased loans, were $17.53 billion at December 31, 2019, a 2.4% increase from $17.12 billion at December 31, 2018.  Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $16.22 billion at December 31, 2019, a 7.6% increase from $15.07 billion at December 31, 2018, but a 0.5% decrease from $16.31 billion at September 30, 2019.  Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019, a 36.0% decrease from $2.04 billion at December 31, 2018.  The unfunded balance of closed loans totaled $11.33 billion at December 31, 2019, a 0.3% decrease from $11.36 billion at December 31, 2018.

Deposits were $18.47 billion at December 31, 2019, a 3.0% increase from $17.94 billion at December 31, 2018.  Total assets were $23.56 billion at December 31, 2019, a 5.2% increase from $22.39 billion at December 31, 2018.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019, a 10.1% increase from $3.77 billion at December 31, 2018.  Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019, a 12.8% increase from $3.07 billion at December 31, 2018.  Book value per common share was $32.19 at December 31, 2019, a 9.8% increase from $29.32 at December 31, 2018.  Tangible book value per common share was $26.88 at December 31, 2019, a 12.5% increase from $23.90 at December 31, 2018.  The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 17.62% at December 31, 2019 compared to 16.84% at December 31, 2018.  Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 15.15% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.17% at December 31, 2018.  The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
    
  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,495,757  $290,672 
Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS")  2,277,389   2,862,340 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks  21,855   25,941 
Non-purchased loans  16,224,539   15,073,791 
Purchased loans  1,307,504   2,044,032 
Allowance for loan losses  (108,525)  (102,264)
Net loans  17,423,518   17,015,559 
Premises and equipment, net  711,541   567,189 
Foreclosed assets  19,096   16,171 
Accrued interest receivable  75,208   81,968 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  738,860   721,238 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  684,542   696,461 
Other, net  111,634   110,491 
Total assets $23,559,400  $22,388,030 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing $2,795,251  $2,748,273 
Savings and interest bearing transaction  8,307,607   9,682,713 
Time  7,371,401   5,507,429 
Total deposits  18,474,259   17,938,415 
Repurchase agreements with customers  11,249   20,564 
Other borrowings  351,387   96,692 
Subordinated notes  223,663   223,281 
Subordinated debentures  119,916   119,358 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  225,458   216,355 
Total liabilities  19,405,932   18,614,665 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 or 2018      
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 128,951,024 and 128,611,049 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively  1,289   1,286 
Additional paid-in capital  2,251,824   2,237,948 
Retained earnings  1,869,983   1,565,201 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  27,255   (34,105)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest  4,150,351   3,770,330 
Noncontrolling interest  3,117   3,035 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,153,468   3,773,365 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $23,559,400  $22,388,030 


      
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
      
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2019  2018  2019  2018 
   
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:               
Non-purchased loans$240,912  $237,443  $981,811  $858,102 
Purchased loans 22,152   35,453   106,908   173,465 
Investment securities:               
Taxable 11,820   14,642   52,812   50,021 
Tax-exempt 3,323   3,941   14,252   16,193 
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 2,756   590   6,758   3,039 
Total interest income 280,963   292,069   1,162,541   1,100,820 
                
Interest expense:               
Deposits 61,631   56,608   258,358   186,617 
Repurchase agreements with customers 11   26   50   785 
Other borrowings 34   2,193   1,531   3,017 
Subordinated notes 3,216   3,216   12,757   12,757 
Subordinated debentures 1,094   1,644   5,664   6,211 
Total interest expense 65,986   63,687   278,360   209,387 
                
Net interest income 214,977   228,382   884,181   891,433 
Provision for loan losses 4,938   7,271   26,241   64,398 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 210,039   221,111   857,940   827,035 
                
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts 10,933   10,585   41,774   39,544 
Trust income 2,010   1,821   7,554   6,935 
BOLI income:               
  Increase in cash surrender value 5,167   5,269   20,715   20,700 
  Death benefits 2,989   482   3,194   3,211 
Other income from purchased loans 759   2,370   3,684   7,784 
Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,282   5,245   17,917   20,354 
Gains on sales of other assets 1,358   465   2,233   2,219 
Net gains on investment securities       713   17 
Other 2,908   1,323   9,743   7,011 
Total non-interest income 30,406   27,560   107,527   107,775 
                
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 52,050   41,837   192,851   170,478 
Net occupancy and equipment 14,855   14,027   59,018   56,362 
Other operating expenses 37,501   39,029   149,261   153,912 
Total non-interest expense 104,406   94,893   401,130   380,752 
                
Income before taxes 136,039   153,778   564,337   554,058 
Provision for income taxes 35,240   38,750   138,429   136,977 
Net income 100,799   115,028   425,908   417,081 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 7   3   (2)  25 
Net income available to common stockholders$100,806  $115,031  $425,906  $417,106 
                
Basic earnings per common share$0.78  $0.89  $3.30  $3.24 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$0.78  $0.89  $3.30  $3.24 


                   
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                   
  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		  Non-
Controlling
Interest		  Total 
    
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                         
Three months ended December 31, 2019:                        
Balances – September 30, 2019 $1,289  $2,247,973  $1,801,414  $27,648  $3,124  $4,081,448 
Net income        100,799         100,799 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest        7      (7)   
Total other comprehensive loss           (393)     (393)
Common stock dividends paid, $0.25 per share        (32,237)        (32,237)
Issuance of 16,150 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     266            266 
Stock-based compensation expense     3,585            3,585 
Forfeitures of 11,485 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Balances – December 31, 2019 $1,289  $2,251,824  $1,869,983  $27,255  $3,117  $4,153,468 
                         
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019:                        
Balances – December 31, 2018 $1,286  $2,237,948  $1,565,201  $(34,105) $3,035  $3,773,365 
Net income        425,908         425,908 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest        (2)     2    
Total other comprehensive income           61,360      61,360 
Common stock dividends paid, $0.94 per share        (121,124)        (121,124)
Noncontrolling interest cash contribution              80   80 
Issuance of 83,500 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options  1   1,384            1,385 
Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested restricted common stock  4   (4)            
Repurchase and cancellation of 63,716 shares of common stock  (1)  (1,674)           (1,675)
Stock-based compensation expense     14,169            14,169 
Forfeiture of 85,883 shares of unvested restricted common stock  (1)  1             
Balances – December 31, 2019 $1,289  $2,251,824  $1,869,983  $27,255  $3,117  $4,153,468 


                   
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (continued)
Unaudited
                   
  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss		  Non-
Controlling
Interest		  Total 
    
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Three months ended December 31, 2018:                        
Balances – September 30, 2018 $1,286  $2,234,383  $1,477,178  $(59,251) $3,038  $3,656,634 
Net income        115,028         115,028 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest        3      (3)   
Total other comprehensive income           25,146      25,146 
Common stock dividends paid, $0.21 per share        (27,008)        (27,008)
Issuance of 6,850 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     63            63 
Issuance of 224 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,502            3,502 
Forfeiture of 5,262 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Balances – December 31, 2018 $1,286  $2,237,948  $1,565,201  $(34,105) $3,035  $3,773,365 
                         
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018:                        
Balances – December 31, 2017 $1,283  $2,221,844  $1,250,313  $(12,712) $3,060  $3,463,788 
Net income        417,081         417,081 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest        25      (25)   
Total other comprehensive loss           (21,393)     (21,393)
Common stock dividends paid, $0.795 per share        (102,218)        (102,218)
Issuance of 223,840 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options  2   5,740            5,742 
Issuance of 220,326 shares of unvested restricted common stock  2   (2)            
Repurchase and cancellation of 71,750 shares of common stock  (1)  (3,769)           (3,770)
Stock-based compensation expense     14,135            14,135 
Forfeitures of 48,917 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Balances – December 31, 2018 $1,286  $2,237,948  $1,565,201  $(34,105) $3,035  $3,773,365 


       
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Salaries and employee benefits $52,050  $41,837  $192,851  $170,478 
Net occupancy and equipment  14,855   14,027   59,018   56,362 
Other operating expenses:                
Professional and outside services  7,156   8,325   33,030   35,867 
Software and data processing  4,974   3,943   19,535   13,729 
Deposit insurance and assessments  3,780   3,672   13,425   14,740 
Travel and meals  2,845   2,482   11,230   9,650 
Telecommunication services  2,335   3,023   10,583   13,080 
Postage and supplies  2,483   2,214   8,684   9,144 
Advertising and public relations  1,822   1,472   7,242   11,557 
ATM expense  1,263   544   4,626   4,227 
Loan collection and repossession expense  600   1,077   2,818   3,302 
Writedowns of foreclosed assets  910   1,841   2,419   2,996 
Writedown of signage due to strategic rebranding           4,915 
Amortization of intangibles  2,854   3,144   11,918   12,579 
Other  6,479   7,292   23,751   18,126 
Total non-interest expense $104,406  $94,893  $401,130  $380,752 


    
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
    
  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $998,632  5.7% $1,049,460  6.1%
Non-farm/non-residential  3,956,579  22.6   4,319,388  25.2 
Construction/land development  6,391,429  36.4   6,562,185  38.4 
Agricultural  230,076  1.3   165,088  1.0 
Multifamily residential  1,194,192  6.8   1,116,026  6.5 
Total real estate  12,770,908  72.8   13,212,147  77.2 
Commercial and industrial  661,952  3.8   823,417  4.8 
Consumer  2,934,534  16.8   2,345,863  13.7 
Other  1,164,649  6.6   736,396  4.3 
Total loans  17,532,043  100.0%  17,117,823  100.0%
Allowance for loan losses  (108,525)     (102,264)   
Net loans $17,423,518     $17,015,559    


Summary of Deposits
Unaudited		 
    
  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-interest bearing $2,795,251  15.1% $2,748,273  15.3%
Interest bearing:              
Transaction (NOW)  2,706,426  14.7   2,359,299  13.2 
Savings and money market  5,601,181  30.3   7,323,414  40.8 
Time deposits less than $100  3,321,446  18.0   2,297,101  12.8 
Time deposits of $100 or more  4,049,955  21.9   3,210,328  17.9 
Total deposits $18,474,259  100.0% $17,938,415  100.0%


       
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2019  2018  % Change  2019  2018  % Change 
    
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income $214,977  $228,382   (5.9)% $884,181  $891,433   (0.8)%
Provision for loan losses  4,938   7,271   (32.1)  26,241   64,398   (59.3)
Non-interest income  30,406   27,560   10.3   107,527   107,775   (0.2)
Non-interest expense  104,406   94,893   10.0   401,130   380,752   5.4 
Net income available to common stockholders  100,806   115,031   (12.4)  425,906   417,106   2.1 
Common stock data:                        
Net income per share - diluted $0.78  $0.89   (12.4)% $3.30  $3.24   1.9%
Net income per share - basic  0.78   0.89   (12.4)  3.30   3.24   1.9 
Cash dividends per share  0.25   0.21   19.0   0.94   0.795   18.2 
Book value per share  32.19   29.32   9.8   32.19   29.32   9.8 
Tangible book value per share(1)  26.88   23.90   12.5   26.88   23.90   12.5 
Diluted shares outstanding (thousands)  129,036   128,666       129,006   128,740     
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)  128,951   128,611       128,951   128,611     
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets $23,559,400  $22,388,030   5.2% $23,559,400  $22,388,030   5.2%
Total loans  17,532,043   17,117,823   2.4   17,532,043   17,117,823   2.4 
Non-purchased loans  16,224,539   15,073,791   7.6   16,224,539   15,073,791   7.6 
Purchased loans  1,307,504   2,044,032   (36.0)  1,307,504   2,044,032   (36.0)
Allowance for loan losses  108,525   102,264   6.1   108,525   102,264   6.1 
Foreclosed assets  19,096   16,171   18.1   19,096   16,171   18.1 
Investment securities - AFS  2,277,389   2,862,340   (20.4)  2,277,389   2,862,340   (20.4)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  684,542   696,461   (1.7)  684,542   696,461   (1.7)
Deposits  18,474,259   17,938,415   3.0   18,474,259   17,938,415   3.0 
Repurchase agreements with customers  11,249   20,564   (45.3)  11,249   20,564   (45.3)
Other borrowings  351,387   96,692   263.4   351,387   96,692   263.4 
Subordinated notes  223,663   223,281   0.2   223,663   223,281   0.2 
Subordinated debentures  119,916   119,358   0.5   119,916   119,358   0.5 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  11,325,598   11,364,975   (0.3)  11,325,598   11,364,975   (0.3)
Total common stockholders’ equity  4,150,351   3,770,330   10.1   4,150,351   3,770,330   10.1 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity  27,255   (34,105)      27,255   (34,105)    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio  94.90%  95.43%      94.90%  95.43%    
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2)  1.74%  2.04%      1.87%  1.90%    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)  9.73   12.36       10.72   11.59     
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)  11.68   15.24       12.98   14.41     
Average common equity to total average assets  17.86   16.54       17.45   16.42     
Net interest margin – FTE(2)  4.15   4.55       4.34   4.59     
Efficiency ratio  42.37   36.90       40.27   37.93     
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)  0.10   0.06       0.09   0.38     
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)  0.12   0.07       0.11   0.34     
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)  0.15   0.23       0.15   0.23     
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)  0.18   0.23       0.18   0.23     
Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5)  0.66   0.67      0.66  0.67     
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans(4) $23,221  $34,762      $23,221  $34,762     
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)  656   627       656   627     
Impaired purchased loans  10,910   7,801       10,910   7,801     
                         
(1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.


        
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
        
  Three Months Ended     
  December 31,  September 30,     
  2019  2019  % Change 
   
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Income statement data:            
Net interest income $214,997  $218,780   (1.7)%
Provision for loan losses  4,938   7,854   (37.1)
Non-interest income  30,406   26,446   15.0 
Non-interest expense  104,406   100,914   3.5 
Net income available to common stockholders  100,806   103,891   (3.0)
Common stock data:            
Net income per share - diluted $0.78  $0.81   (3.7)%
Net income per share - basic  0.78   0.81   (3.7)
Cash dividends per share  0.25   0.24   4.2 
Book value per share  32.19   31.63   1.8 
Tangible book value per share (1)  26.88   26.30   2.2 
Diluted shares outstanding (thousands)  129,036   129,012     
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)  128,951   128,946     
Balance sheet data at period end:            
Total assets $23,559,400  $23,402,679   0.7%
Total loans  17,532,043   17,734,851   (1.1)
Non-purchased loans  16,224,539   16,307,621   (0.5)
Purchased loans  1,307,504   1,427,230   (8.4)
Allowance for loan losses  108,525   109,001   (0.4)
Foreclosed assets  19,096   33,319   (42.7)
Investment securities - AFS  2,277,389   2,414,722   (5.7)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  684,542   687,397   (0.4)
Deposits  18,474,259   18,440,078   0.2 
Repurchase agreements with customers  11,249   12,156   (7.5)
Other borrowings  351,387   301,421   16.6 
Subordinated notes  223,663   223,567   0.1 
Subordinated debentures  119,916   119,775   0.1 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  11,325,598   11,429,918   (0.9)
Total common stockholders’ equity  4,150,351   4,078,324   1.8 
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity  27,255   27,648     
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio  94.90%  96.18%    
Selected ratios:            
Return on average assets(2)  1.74%  1.81%    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)  9.73   10.22     
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)  11.68   12.33     
Average common equity to total average assets  17.86   17.69     
Net interest margin – FTE(2)  4.15   4.26     
Efficiency ratio  42.37   40.98     
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)  0.10   0.07     
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)  0.12   0.12     
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)  0.15   0.17     
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)  0.18   0.26     
Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5)  0.66   0.66     
Other information:            
Non-accrual loans(4) $23,221  $25,552     
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)          
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)  656   1,510     
Impaired purchased loans  10,910   12,969     
             
(1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.


                         
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
                         
   3/31/18  6/30/18  9/30/18  12/31/18  3/31/19  6/30/19  9/30/19  12/31/19 
    
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Earnings Summary:                                
Net interest income $217,776  $224,661  $220,614  $228,382  $225,888  $224,536  $218,780  $214,977 
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment  1,166   1,151   1,132   1,219   1,207   1,136   1,038   1,028 
Net interest income (FTE)  218,942   225,812   221,746   229,601   227,095   225,672   219,818   216,005 
Provision for loan losses  (5,567)  (9,610)  (41,949)  (7,271)  (6,681)  (6,769)  (7,854)  (4,938)
Non-interest income  28,707   27,386   24,121   27,560   24,072   26,603   26,446   30,406 
Non-interest expense  (93,810)  (89,107)  (102,942)  (94,893)  (96,678)  (99,131)  (100,914)  (104,406)
Pretax income (FTE)  148,272   154,481   100,976   154,997   147,808   146,375   137,496   137,067 
FTE adjustment  (1,166)  (1,151)  (1,132)  (1,219)  (1,207)  (1,136)  (1,038)  (1,028)
Provision for income taxes  (33,973)  (38,589)  (25,665)  (38,750)  (35,889)  (34,726)  (32,574)  (35,240)
Noncontrolling interest  11   10   1   3   (6)  (10)  7   7 
Net income available to common stockholders $113,144  $114,751  $74,180  $115,031  $110,706  $110,503  $103,891  $100,806 
Earnings per common share – diluted $0.88  $0.89  $0.58  $0.89  $0.86  $0.86  $0.81  $0.78 
Non-interest Income:                                
Service charges on deposit accounts $9,525  $9,704  $9,730  $10,585  $9,722  $10,291  $10,827  $10,933 
Trust income  1,793   1,591   1,730   1,821   1,730   1,839   1,975   2,010 
BOLI income:                                
  Increase in cash surrender value  4,852   5,259   5,321   5,269   5,162   5,178   5,208   5,167 
  Death benefits  2,728         482         206   2,989 
Other income from purchased loans  1,251   2,744   1,418   2,370   795   1,455   674   759 
Loan service, maintenance and other fees  4,743   5,641   4,724   5,245   4,874   4,565   4,197   4,282 
Gains (losses) on sales of other assets  1,426   844   (518)  465   284   402   189   1,358 
Net gains on investment securities  17               713       
Other  2,372   1,603   1,716   1,323   1,505   2,160   3,170   2,908 
Total non-interest income $28,707  $27,386  $24,121  $27,560  $24,072  $26,603  $26,446  $30,406 
Non-interest Expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits $45,499  $41,665  $41,477  $41,837  $44,868  $47,558  $48,376  $52,050 
Net occupancy expense  14,150   13,827   14,358   14,027   14,750   14,587   14,825   14,855 
Other operating expenses  34,161   33,615   47,107   39,029   37,060   36,986   37,713   37,501 
Total non-interest expense $93,810  $89,107  $102,942  $94,893  $96,678  $99,131  $100,914  $104,406 
Balance Sheet Data:                                
Total assets $22,039,439  $22,220,380  $22,086,539  $22,388,030  $23,005,652  $22,960,731  $23,402,679  $23,559,400 
Non-purchased loans  13,674,561   14,183,533   14,440,623   15,073,791   15,610,681   15,786,809   16,307,621   16,224,539 
Purchased loans  2,934,535   2,580,341   2,285,168   2,044,032   1,864,715   1,698,396   1,427,230   1,307,504 
Investment securities - AFS  2,603,600   2,608,439   2,669,877   2,862,340   2,769,602   2,548,489   2,414,722   2,277,389 
Deposits  17,833,672   17,897,085   17,822,915   17,938,415   18,476,868   18,186,215   18,440,078   18,474,259 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  12,551,032   11,999,661   11,891,247   11,364,975   11,544,218   11,167,055   11,429,918   11,325,598 
Common stockholders' equity  3,526,605   3,613,903   3,653,596   3,770,330   3,882,643   3,993,247   4,078,324   4,150,351 
Allowance for Loan Losses:                                
Balance at beginning of period $94,120  $98,097  $104,638  $98,200  $102,264  $105,954  $106,642  $109,001 
Net charge-offs  (1,590)  (3,069)  (48,387)  (3,207)  (2,991)  (6,081)  (5,495)  (5,414)
Provision for loan losses  5,567   9,610   41,949   7,271   6,681   6,769   7,854   4,938 
Balance at end of period $98,097  $104,638  $98,200  $102,264  $105,954  $106,642  $109,001  $108,525 
Selected Ratios:                                
Net interest margin – FTE(1)  4.69%  4.66%  4.47%  4.55%  4.53%  4.45%  4.26%  4.15%
Efficiency ratio  37.88   35.19   41.87   36.90   38.49   39.30   40.98   42.37 
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(1) (2)  0.04   0.05   1.32   0.06   0.05   0.12   0.07   0.10 
Net charge-offs to average total loans(1)  0.04   0.07   1.14   0.07   0.07   0.14   0.12   0.12 
Nonperforming loans to total loans(3)  0.09   0.10   0.23   0.23   0.22   0.15   0.17   0.15 
Nonperforming assets to total assets(3)  0.16   0.15   0.23   0.23   0.21   0.25   0.26   0.18 
Allowance for loan losses to total non-purchased loans(4)  0.71   0.73   0.67   0.67   0.67   0.67   0.66   0.66 
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(3)  0.14   0.12   0.17   0.28   0.28   0.13   0.14   0.19 
                                 
(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(2)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.		  (3)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(4)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.


       
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
       
   Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
  Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
ASSETS                                    
Earning assets:                                    
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $668,403 $2,756 1.64% $102,931 $590 2.27% $353,528 $6,758 1.91% $160,148 $3,039 1.90%
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable  1,892,693  11,820 2.48   2,335,512  14,642 2.49   2,099,522  52,812 2.52   2,143,455  50,021 2.33 
Tax-exempt – FTE  457,026  4,207 3.65   516,512  4,988 3.83   485,946  18,041 3.71   537,616  20,497 3.81 
Non-purchased loans – FTE  16,260,467  241,056 5.88   14,874,156  237,615 6.34   15,861,797  982,430 6.19   14,040,952  858,466 6.11 
Purchased loans  1,365,846  22,152 6.43   2,170,489  35,453 6.48   1,661,205  106,908 6.44   2,633,271  173,465 6.59 
Total earning assets – FTE  20,644,435  281,991 5.42   19,999,600  293,288 5.82   20,461,998  1,166,949 5.70   19,515,442  1,105,488 5.66 
Non-interest earning assets  2,370,753        2,319,305        2,297,372        2,395,813      
Total assets $23,015,188       $22,318,905       $22,759,370       $21,911,255      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Deposits:                                    
Savings and interest bearing transaction $8,212,286 $22,964 1.11% $9,594,919 $33,200 1.37% $9,039,984 $126,685 1.40% $9,983,075 $118,771 1.19%
Time deposits of $100 or more  3,914,548  21,281 2.16   3,204,627  14,595 1.81   3,449,197  73,336 2.13   3,183,108  47,691 1.50 
Other time deposits  3,392,019  17,386 2.03   2,124,920  8,813 1.65   2,872,676  58,337 2.03   1,651,960  20,155 1.22 
Total interest bearing deposits  15,518,853  61,631 1.58   14,924,466  56,608 1.50   15,361,857  258,358 1.68   14,818,143  186,617 1.26 
Repurchase agreements with customers  11,840  11 0.37   36,680  26 0.29   13,502  50 0.37   101,682  785 0.77 
Other borrowings (1)  11,742  34 1.16   400,874  2,193 2.17   94,399  1,531 1.62   166,937  3,017 1.81 
Subordinated notes  223,615  3,216 5.71   223,230  3,216 5.71   223,469  12,757 5.71   223,089  12,757 5.72 
Subordinated debentures (1)  119,842  1,094 3.62   119,284  1,644 5.47   119,629  5,664 4.73   119,076  6,211 5.22 
Total interest bearing liabilities  15,885,892  65,986 1.65   15,704,534  63,687 1.61   15,812,856  278,360 1.76   15,428,927  209,387 1.36 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Non-interest bearing deposits  2,804,919        2,712,858        2,753,634        2,695,623      
Other non-interest bearing liabilities  210,936        206,434        217,809        185,035      
Total liabilities  18,901,747        18,623,826        18,784,299        18,309,585      
Common stockholders’ equity  4,110,322        3,692,044        3,971,952        3,598,628      
Noncontrolling interest  3,119        3,035        3,119        3,042      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $23,015,188       $22,318,905       $22,759,370       $21,911,255      
Net interest income – FTE    $216,005       $229,601       $888,589       $896,101   
Net interest margin – FTE       4.15%       4.55%       4.34%       4.59%


  (1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest.  Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.04 million for the fourth quarter and $0.90 million for the full year of 2019 and $0.25 million for the fourth quarter and $0.64 million for the full year of 2018.  In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 2.64% for the fourth quarter and 2.58% for the full year of 2019 and 2.42% for the fourth quarter and 2.19% for the full year of 2018.  Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.45 million for the fourth quarter and $0.89 million for the full year of 2019 (none in 2018).  In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 5.10% for the fourth quarter and 5.48% for the full year of 2019.


       
 
       
       
       
 
       
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
       
 
       
       
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  2019  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Net income available to common stockholders $100,806  $115,031  $103,891  $425,906  $417,106 
Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,110,322  $3,692,044  $4,032,066  $3,971,952  $3,598,628 
Less average intangible assets:                    
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization  (25,315)  (37,654)  (28,275)  (29,784)  (42,315)
Total average intangibles  (686,104)  (698,443)  (689,064)  (690,573)  (703,104)
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,424,218  $2,993,601  $3,343,002  $3,281,379  $2,895,524 
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)  9.73%  12.36%  10.22%  10.72%  11.59%
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)  11.68%  15.24%  12.33%  12.98%  14.41%
                     
(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


       
Calculation of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible
Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
       
   December 31,  September 30, 
  2019  2018  2019 
    
  (In thousands, except per share amounts) 
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,150,351  $3,770,330  $4,078,324 
Less intangible assets:            
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  (23,753)  (35,672)  (26,608)
Total intangibles  (684,542)  (696,461)  (687,397)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,465,809  $3,073,869  $3,390,927 
Shares of common stock outstanding  128,951   128,611   128,946 
Book value per common share $32.19  $29.32  $31.63 
Tangible book value per common share $26.88  $23.90  $26.30 


    
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’
Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
   December 31, 
  2019  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,150,351  $3,770,330 
Less intangible assets:        
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  (23,753)  (35,672)
Total intangibles  (684,542)  (696,461)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,465,809  $3,073,869 
Total assets $23,559,400  $22,388,030 
Less intangible assets:        
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  (23,753)  (35,672)
Total intangibles  (684,542)  (696,461)
Total tangible assets $22,874,858  $21,691,569 
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets  17.62%  16.84%
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets  15.15%  14.17%


