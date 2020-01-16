KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, has been named best in Client Service and Technical Support by health IT market research organization Black Book for the fourth year in a row. As Cerner supports clients through the next era of health care digitization, this achievement signals the company’s continued commitment to enhancing the client experience and meeting the needs of an evolving, complex industry.



“It’s an honor to be recognized once again for the high level of service we provide and a testament to the outstanding work our associates put into supporting our clients every day,” said Jody Buchman, senior vice president, Cerner Support Services. “While we celebrate this accomplishment, the hard work doesn’t stop here. We’re motivated to innovate further and deliver an even higher level of support that continues to put Cerner in a class of its own.”

Throughout 2019, Black Book surveyed nearly 2,500 validated electronic health record (EHR) users on their satisfaction with technical client service & support on more than 100 EHR systems. The users rated a variety of factors on a scale from one to 10, ranking Cerner first across all comprehensive hospital technology support services.

Cerner is the only EHR vendor to receive this recognition that offers comprehensive, multi-tier levels of support through experienced support staff and engineers to quickly resolve issues and create a better user experience. Cerner clients have access to a mission-critical support team 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Health care software support is on the cusp of change and as health care technologies evolve and improve, they are reshaping the very nature of what is client services and tech support,” said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research. “Companies like Cerner that invest in their technical support remain ahead of the curve and provide client partners a more effective service.”

An overwhelming number of respondents agreed that technical support should be forward-looking to offer solutions that bridge present and future to ensure support remains consistent. Leveraging its legacy of innovation, Cerner is seeking new ways to build on existing support and developing new solutions to shape the future of health care.

Last year, Cerner was named one of the top EHR vendors across the globe in Black Book’s, “2019 State of Global EHR & Healthcare IT Adoption” report.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog , The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see: blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com .