SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) today announced it has been ranked as the No. 1 (tied) vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. In its 5th year, the annual report examines end user trends and intentions surrounding big data analytics. Vendor ratings were a determined through an evaluation of vendors infrastructure, distributed deployment, data sources, search, analytics and machine learning, and supported distributions of each vendor, with weighted criteria based on user responses/priorities.



The Domo Business Cloud empowers organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. Domo placed ahead of 11 other vendors in this report, which lists self-service and data integration among the top-five big data technologies and initiatives among users with top use cases being data warehouse optimization and forecasting, followed by customer/social analysis.

“Our comprehensive study examines capabilities and investment plans of suppliers of big data analytics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Industry sentiment remains strong, with 80 percent indicating big data is either ‘critical’ or ‘very important’ and feature/functionality support generally in line with user requirements and priorities.”

Domo achieved several Dresner recognitions in 2019, including the Dresner 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Industry Excellence Awards , as well as the top solution in the Dresner 2019 Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study , Dresner 2019 Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study and the Dresner 2019 Collective Insights Market Study .

For a complimentary version of the report, visit: https://www.domo.com/learn/dresner-2019-big-data-analytics-market-study

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. Domo helps many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands change the way they do business, and go fast, go big and go bold. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contact

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com



