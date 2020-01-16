BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $17.1 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, or December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
“We are excited to report a strong conclusion to 2019,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe loan growth of 4.2% over the prior quarter and 7.6% over the prior year, along with strong fee income from both wealth and capital markets are evidence of the continued success of our One BMT market strategy” Mr. Leto continued, “As we look to 2020 and what is shaping up to be a very challenging operating environment, our entire organization is focused on realizing the value of the investments in talent and technology we have made over the last few years to remain a market leader while controlling future increases in expenses until such time as the environment improves,” Mr. Leto concluded.
On January 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020.
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE
Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2019
Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018
Financial Condition – December 31, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018
|Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|$
|42,328
|$
|86,158
|$
|49,643
|$
|29,449
|$
|34,357
|Investment securities
|1,027,182
|625,452
|606,844
|578,629
|753,628
|Loans held for sale
|4,249
|5,767
|6,333
|2,884
|1,749
|Portfolio loans and leases
|3,689,313
|3,540,747
|3,534,665
|3,523,514
|3,427,154
|Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL")
|(22,602
|)
|(20,777
|)
|(21,182
|)
|(20,616
|)
|(19,426
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|203,143
|204,096
|205,050
|206,006
|207,467
|Total assets
|5,263,259
|4,828,641
|4,736,565
|4,631,993
|4,652,485
|Deposits - interest-bearing
|2,944,072
|2,794,079
|2,691,502
|2,755,307
|2,697,468
|Deposits - non-interest-bearing
|898,173
|904,409
|940,911
|882,310
|901,619
|Short-term borrowings
|493,219
|203,471
|207,828
|124,214
|252,367
|Long-term FHLB advances
|52,269
|44,735
|47,941
|55,407
|55,374
|Subordinated notes
|98,705
|98,660
|98,616
|98,571
|98,526
|Jr. subordinated debentures
|21,753
|21,709
|21,665
|21,622
|21,580
|Total liabilities
|4,651,032
|4,227,706
|4,146,410
|4,056,886
|4,087,781
|Total shareholders' equity
|612,227
|600,935
|590,155
|575,107
|564,704
|Average Balance Sheet (selected items)
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|$
|66,060
|$
|48,597
|$
|37,843
|$
|32,742
|$
|38,957
|$
|46,408
|$
|37,550
|Investment securities
|593,289
|622,336
|587,518
|569,915
|554,265
|593,409
|546,549
|Loans held for sale
|4,160
|4,375
|3,353
|1,214
|2,005
|3,286
|3,551
|Portfolio loans and leases
|3,594,449
|3,528,548
|3,520,866
|3,476,525
|3,397,479
|3,530,416
|3,352,744
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,257,958
|4,203,856
|4,149,580
|4,080,396
|3,992,706
|4,173,519
|3,940,394
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|203,663
|204,637
|205,593
|206,716
|207,893
|205,143
|207,343
|Total assets
|4,775,407
|4,760,074
|4,651,625
|4,545,129
|4,413,000
|4,683,901
|4,352,122
|Deposits - interest-bearing
|2,799,050
|2,776,226
|2,794,854
|2,674,194
|2,602,412
|2,761,463
|2,506,557
|Short-term borrowings
|121,612
|169,985
|68,529
|157,652
|128,429
|129,457
|178,582
|Long-term FHLB advances
|53,443
|45,698
|52,397
|55,385
|67,363
|51,709
|93,503
|Subordinated notes
|98,681
|98,634
|98,587
|98,542
|98,497
|98,612
|98,462
|Jr. subordinated debentures
|21,726
|21,680
|21,637
|21,595
|21,553
|21,660
|21,491
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,094,512
|3,112,223
|3,036,004
|3,007,368
|2,918,254
|3,062,901
|2,898,595
|Total liabilities
|4,168,899
|4,164,763
|4,070,160
|3,973,043
|3,856,694
|4,094,946
|3,810,537
|Total shareholders' equity
|606,508
|595,311
|581,465
|572,086
|556,306
|588,955
|541,585
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|$
|35,985
|$
|37,398
|$
|36,611
|$
|37,647
|$
|37,987
|$
|147,641
|$
|149,471
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|2,225
|919
|1,627
|3,736
|2,362
|8,507
|7,193
|Noninterest income
|23,255
|19,455
|20,221
|19,253
|18,097
|82,184
|75,982
|Noninterest expense
|36,430
|35,173
|35,188
|39,724
|34,845
|146,515
|140,303
|Income tax expense
|4,202
|4,402
|4,239
|2,764
|1,746
|15,607
|14,165
|Net income
|16,383
|16,359
|15,778
|10,676
|17,131
|59,196
|63,792
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(10
|)
|-
|Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|16,384
|16,360
|15,785
|10,677
|17,136
|59,206
|63,792
|Basic earnings per share
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.53
|0.85
|2.94
|3.15
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.53
|0.84
|2.93
|3.13
|Net income (core) (1)
|16,384
|16,360
|15,785
|14,230
|17,167
|62,759
|70,620
|Basic earnings per share (core) (1)
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.71
|0.85
|3.12
|3.49
|Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.70
|0.84
|3.10
|3.46
|Dividends paid or accrued per share
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.25
|0.25
|1.03
|0.94
|Profitability Indicators
|Return on average assets
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.47
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.72
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.89
|%
|7.57
|%
|12.22
|%
|10.05
|%
|11.78
|%
|Return on tangible equity(1)
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|12.65
|%
|20.37
|%
|16.18
|%
|19.91
|%
|Return on tangible equity (core)(1)
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|16.59
|%
|20.40
|%
|17.10
|%
|21.95
|%
|Return on average assets (core)(1)
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.62
|%
|Return on average equity (core)(1)
|10.72
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.09
|%
|12.24
|%
|10.66
|%
|13.04
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|3.36
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.80
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|59.89
|%
|60.19
|%
|60.23
|%
|60.26
|%
|60.35
|%
|60.14
|%
|57.17
|%
|Share Data
|Closing share price
|$
|41.24
|$
|36.51
|$
|37.32
|$
|36.13
|$
|34.40
|Book value per common share
|$
|30.42
|$
|29.86
|$
|29.31
|$
|28.52
|$
|28.01
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|20.36
|$
|19.75
|$
|19.16
|$
|18.34
|$
|17.75
|Price / book value
|135.57
|%
|122.27
|%
|127.33
|%
|126.68
|%
|122.81
|%
|Price / tangible book value
|202.55
|%
|184.86
|%
|194.78
|%
|197.00
|%
|193.80
|%
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|20,213,008
|20,208,630
|20,244,409
|20,271,661
|20,321,283
|20,233,371
|20,390,167
|Shares outstanding, end of period
|20,126,296
|20,124,193
|20,131,854
|20,167,729
|20,163,816
|Wealth Management Information:
|Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2)
|$
|16,548,060
|$
|15,609,786
|$
|14,815,298
|$
|14,736,512
|$
|13,429,544
|Fees for wealth management services
|$
|11,672
|$
|10,826
|$
|11,510
|$
|10,392
|$
|11,017
|Capital Ratios(3)
|Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")
|Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")
|11.48
|%
|12.17
|%
|11.83
|%
|11.30
|%
|11.42
|%
|Total capital to RWA
|12.09
|%
|12.75
|%
|12.42
|%
|11.87
|%
|11.99
|%
|Tier I leverage ratio
|9.37
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.48
|%
|9.48
|%
|Tangible equity ratio (1)
|8.58
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.58
|%
|9.34
|%
|8.95
|%
|Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
|11.48
|%
|12.17
|%
|11.83
|%
|11.30
|%
|11.42
|%
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")
|Tier I capital to RWA
|11.43
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.12
|%
|10.72
|%
|10.92
|%
|Total capital to RWA
|14.70
|%
|14.61
|%
|14.44
|%
|14.00
|%
|14.30
|%
|Tier I leverage ratio
|9.33
|%
|9.07
|%
|9.04
|%
|8.99
|%
|9.06
|%
|Tangible equity ratio (1)
|8.10
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.35
|%
|8.05
|%
|Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
|10.87
|%
|10.75
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.14
|%
|10.32
|%
|Asset Quality Indicators
|Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s)
|$
|400
|$
|1,324
|$
|1,061
|$
|2,546
|$
|1,620
|$
|5,331
|$
|5,292
|Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s)
|$
|10,648
|$
|14,119
|$
|12,179
|$
|19,283
|$
|12,820
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|-
|72
|155
|84
|417
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)
|$
|10,648
|$
|14,191
|$
|12,334
|$
|19,367
|$
|13,237
|Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due
|$
|6,314
|$
|4,940
|$
|8,224
|$
|8,489
|$
|7,765
|Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due
|7,196
|5,273
|9,466
|6,432
|5,464
|Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total delinquent loans and leases
|$
|13,510
|$
|10,213
|$
|17,690
|$
|14,921
|$
|13,229
|Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases
|0.37
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.39
|%
|Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|0.04
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.16
|%
|NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.37
|%
|NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.39
|%
|NPAs / total assets
|0.20
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.28
|%
|ALLL / NPLs
|212.27
|%
|147.16
|%
|173.92
|%
|106.91
|%
|151.53
|%
|ALLL / portfolio loans
|0.61
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.57
|%
|ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)
|0.68
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.67
|%
|(Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)
|0.91
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.08
|%
|Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs
|$
|3,018
|$
|5,755
|$
|4,190
|$
|4,057
|$
|1,217
|TDRs in compliance with modified terms
|5,071
|5,069
|5,141
|5,149
|9,745
|Total TDRs
|$
|8,089
|$
|10,824
|$
|9,331
|$
|9,206
|$
|10,962
|(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
|(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
|(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|11,603
|$
|8,582
|$
|13,742
|$
|13,656
|$
|14,099
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|42,328
|86,158
|49,643
|29,449
|34,357
|Cash and cash equivalents
|53,931
|94,740
|63,385
|43,105
|48,456
|Investment securities, available for sale
|1,005,984
|604,181
|588,119
|559,983
|737,442
|Investment securities, held to maturity
|12,577
|12,947
|10,209
|10,457
|8,684
|Investment securities, trading
|8,621
|8,324
|8,516
|8,189
|7,502
|Loans held for sale
|4,249
|5,767
|6,333
|2,884
|1,749
|Portfolio loans and leases, originated
|3,320,816
|3,137,769
|3,088,849
|3,032,270
|2,885,251
|Portfolio loans and leases, acquired
|368,497
|402,978
|445,816
|491,244
|541,903
|Total portfolio loans and leases
|3,689,313
|3,540,747
|3,534,665
|3,523,514
|3,427,154
|Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases
|(22,526
|)
|(20,675
|)
|(21,076
|)
|(20,519
|)
|(19,329
|)
|Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases
|(76
|)
|(102
|)
|(106
|)
|(97
|)
|(97
|)
|Total allowance for loan and lease losses
|(22,602
|)
|(20,777
|)
|(21,182
|)
|(20,616
|)
|(19,426
|)
|Net portfolio loans and leases
|3,666,711
|3,519,970
|3,513,483
|3,502,898
|3,407,728
|Premises and equipment
|64,965
|66,439
|68,092
|67,279
|65,648
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|40,961
|42,200
|43,116
|43,985
|-
|Accrued interest receivable
|12,482
|12,746
|13,312
|13,123
|12,585
|Mortgage servicing rights
|4,450
|4,580
|4,744
|4,910
|5,047
|Bank owned life insurance
|59,079
|58,749
|58,437
|58,138
|57,844
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
|23,744
|16,148
|14,677
|10,526
|14,530
|Goodwill
|184,012
|184,012
|184,012
|184,012
|184,012
|Intangible assets
|19,131
|20,084
|21,038
|21,994
|23,455
|Other investments
|16,683
|16,683
|16,517
|16,526
|16,526
|Other assets
|85,679
|161,071
|122,575
|83,984
|61,277
|Total assets
|$
|5,263,259
|$
|4,828,641
|$
|4,736,565
|$
|4,631,993
|$
|4,652,485
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|898,173
|$
|904,409
|$
|940,911
|$
|882,310
|$
|901,619
|Interest-bearing
|2,944,072
|2,794,079
|2,691,502
|2,755,307
|2,697,468
|Total deposits
|3,842,245
|3,698,488
|3,632,413
|3,637,617
|3,599,087
|Short-term borrowings
|493,219
|203,471
|207,828
|124,214
|252,367
|Long-term FHLB advances
|52,269
|44,735
|47,941
|55,407
|55,374
|Subordinated notes
|98,705
|98,660
|98,616
|98,571
|98,526
|Jr. subordinated debentures
|21,753
|21,709
|21,665
|21,622
|21,580
|Operating lease liabilities
|45,258
|46,506
|47,393
|48,224
|-
|Accrued interest payable
|6,248
|9,015
|8,244
|8,674
|6,652
|Other liabilities
|91,335
|105,122
|82,310
|62,557
|54,195
|Total liabilities
|4,651,032
|4,227,706
|4,146,410
|4,056,886
|4,087,781
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|24,650
|24,646
|24,583
|24,577
|24,545
|Paid-in capital in excess of par value
|378,606
|377,806
|376,652
|375,655
|374,010
|Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost
|(81,174
|)
|(81,089
|)
|(78,583
|)
|(76,974
|)
|(75,883
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|2,187
|2,698
|1,700
|(3,278
|)
|(7,513
|)
|Retained earnings
|288,653
|277,568
|266,496
|255,813
|250,230
|Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity
|612,922
|601,629
|590,848
|575,793
|565,389
|Noncontrolling interest
|(695
|)
|(694
|)
|(693
|)
|(686
|)
|(685
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|612,227
|600,935
|590,155
|575,107
|564,704
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,263,259
|$
|4,828,641
|$
|4,736,565
|$
|4,631,993
|$
|4,652,485
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Portfolio Loans and Leases as of
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Commercial mortgages
|$
|1,913,430
|$
|1,762,382
|$
|1,755,798
|$
|1,746,695
|$
|1,657,436
|Home equity loans and lines
|194,640
|198,030
|203,852
|204,791
|207,351
|Residential mortgages
|489,903
|505,304
|506,093
|502,379
|494,355
|Construction
|159,867
|151,593
|152,554
|159,761
|181,078
|Total real estate loans
|2,757,840
|2,617,309
|2,618,297
|2,613,626
|2,540,220
|Commercial & Industrial
|709,257
|709,808
|704,167
|705,701
|695,584
|Consumer
|57,138
|50,481
|49,335
|47,821
|46,814
|Leases
|165,078
|163,149
|162,866
|156,366
|144,536
|Total non-real estate loans and leases
|931,473
|923,438
|916,368
|909,888
|886,934
|Total portfolio loans and leases
|$
|3,689,313
|$
|3,540,747
|$
|3,534,665
|$
|3,523,514
|$
|3,427,154
|Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Commercial mortgages
|$
|4,270
|$
|7,819
|$
|6,072
|$
|5,558
|$
|2,568
|Home equity loans and lines
|779
|790
|49
|6,904
|3,616
|Residential mortgages
|318
|301
|701
|2,863
|3,452
|Total nonperforming real estate loans
|5,367
|8,910
|6,822
|15,325
|9,636
|Commercial & Industrial
|4,337
|4,141
|4,495
|2,965
|2,101
|Consumer
|61
|75
|60
|80
|108
|Leases
|883
|993
|802
|913
|975
|Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases
|5,281
|5,209
|5,357
|3,958
|3,184
|Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
|$
|10,648
|$
|14,119
|$
|12,179
|$
|19,283
|$
|12,820
|Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Commercial mortgage
|$
|(781
|)
|$
|656
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|1,373
|$
|249
|Home equity loans and lines
|33
|(22
|)
|180
|46
|107
|Residential
|95
|(7
|)
|339
|329
|304
|Construction
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|Total net charge-offs of real estate loans
|(654
|)
|626
|515
|1,747
|660
|Commercial & Industrial
|248
|8
|(18
|)
|391
|298
|Consumer
|223
|181
|119
|94
|147
|Leases
|583
|509
|445
|314
|515
|Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases
|1,054
|698
|546
|799
|960
|Total net charge-offs
|$
|400
|$
|1,324
|$
|1,061
|$
|2,546
|$
|1,620
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|U.S. Treasury securities
|$
|500,101
|$
|101
|$
|101
|$
|100
|$
|200,013
|Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
|102,020
|172,753
|192,799
|186,746
|195,855
|State & political subdivisions - tax-free
|5,379
|6,327
|6,700
|8,468
|11,162
|State & political subdivisions - taxable
|-
|-
|170
|170
|170
|Mortgage-backed securities
|366,002
|388,891
|348,975
|322,913
|289,890
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|31,832
|35,459
|38,724
|40,486
|39,252
|Other debt securities
|650
|650
|650
|1,100
|1,100
|Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|$
|1,005,984
|$
|604,181
|$
|588,119
|$
|559,983
|$
|737,442
|Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|U.S. Treasury securities
|$
|35
|$
|1
|$
|1
|$
|-
|$
|(13
|)
|Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
|(159
|)
|188
|275
|(1,334
|)
|(2,749
|)
|State & political subdivisions - tax-free
|13
|8
|8
|(5
|)
|(39
|)
|State & political subdivisions - taxable
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Mortgage-backed securities
|5,025
|4,605
|3,364
|(696
|)
|(4,186
|)
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|36
|180
|89
|(510
|)
|(898
|)
|Other debt securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
|$
|4,950
|$
|4,982
|$
|3,737
|$
|(2,545
|)
|$
|(7,886
|)
|Deposits
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|944,915
|$
|778,809
|$
|745,134
|$
|664,683
|$
|664,749
|Money market
|1,106,478
|983,170
|966,596
|961,348
|862,644
|Savings
|220,450
|248,539
|263,830
|265,613
|247,081
|Retail time deposits
|405,123
|467,346
|502,745
|531,522
|542,702
|Wholesale non-maturity deposits
|177,865
|274,121
|100,047
|47,744
|55,031
|Wholesale time deposits
|89,241
|42,094
|113,150
|284,397
|325,261
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,944,072
|2,794,079
|2,691,502
|2,755,307
|2,697,468
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|898,173
|904,409
|940,911
|882,310
|901,619
|Total deposits
|$
|3,842,245
|$
|3,698,488
|$
|3,632,413
|$
|3,637,617
|$
|3,599,087
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
|43,220
|$
|45,527
|$
|44,783
|$
|44,837
|$
|44,157
|$
|178,367
|$
|168,638
|Interest on cash and cash equivalents
|195
|143
|73
|132
|83
|543
|264
|Interest on investment securities
|3,545
|3,903
|3,532
|3,499
|3,294
|14,479
|12,153
|Total interest income
|46,960
|49,573
|48,388
|48,468
|47,534
|193,389
|181,055
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|8,674
|9,510
|9,655
|8,097
|7,048
|35,936
|20,552
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|555
|937
|357
|943
|681
|2,792
|3,392
|Interest on FHLB advances
|279
|243
|269
|278
|331
|1,069
|1,777
|Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
|323
|340
|352
|358
|342
|1,373
|1,288
|Interest on subordinated notes
|1,144
|1,145
|1,144
|1,145
|1,145
|4,578
|4,575
|Total interest expense
|10,975
|12,175
|11,777
|10,821
|9,547
|45,748
|31,584
|Net interest income
|35,985
|37,398
|36,611
|37,647
|37,987
|147,641
|149,471
|Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision")
|2,225
|919
|1,627
|3,736
|2,362
|8,507
|7,193
|Net interest income after Provision
|33,760
|36,479
|34,984
|33,911
|35,625
|139,134
|142,278
|Noninterest income:
|Fees for wealth management services
|11,672
|10,826
|11,510
|10,392
|11,017
|44,400
|42,326
|Insurance commissions
|1,666
|1,842
|1,697
|1,672
|1,459
|6,877
|6,808
|Capital markets revenue
|5,455
|2,113
|1,489
|2,219
|1,367
|11,276
|4,848
|Service charges on deposits
|858
|856
|852
|808
|798
|3,374
|2,989
|Loan servicing and other fees
|489
|555
|553
|609
|539
|2,206
|2,259
|Net gain on sale of loans
|597
|674
|752
|319
|1,606
|2,342
|3,283
|Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned
|(48
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(24
|)
|3
|(84
|)
|295
|Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks
|432
|346
|316
|411
|305
|1,505
|1,621
|Other operating income
|2,134
|2,255
|3,052
|2,847
|1,003
|10,288
|11,546
|Total noninterest income
|23,255
|19,455
|20,221
|19,253
|18,097
|82,184
|75,982
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and wages
|18,667
|17,765
|17,038
|20,901
|17,921
|74,371
|66,671
|Employee benefits
|2,685
|3,288
|3,317
|4,166
|2,977
|13,456
|12,918
|Occupancy and bank premises
|3,206
|3,008
|3,125
|3,252
|3,135
|12,591
|11,599
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|2,401
|2,335
|2,568
|2,389
|2,370
|9,693
|8,407
|Advertising
|599
|587
|504
|415
|540
|2,105
|1,719
|Amortization of intangible assets
|953
|954
|956
|938
|997
|3,801
|3,656
|Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")
|13
|(19
|)
|10
|17
|101
|21
|27
|Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,761
|Professional fees
|1,754
|1,044
|1,316
|1,320
|1,526
|5,434
|4,203
|Pennsylvania bank shares tax
|42
|514
|513
|409
|374
|1,478
|1,792
|Data processing
|1,517
|1,377
|1,303
|1,320
|1,340
|5,517
|4,942
|Other operating expenses
|4,593
|4,320
|4,538
|4,597
|3,564
|18,048
|16,608
|Total noninterest expense
|36,430
|35,173
|35,188
|39,724
|34,845
|146,515
|140,303
|Income before income taxes
|20,585
|20,761
|20,017
|13,440
|18,877
|74,803
|77,957
|Income tax expense
|4,202
|4,402
|4,239
|2,764
|1,746
|15,607
|14,165
|Net income
|$
|16,383
|$
|16,359
|$
|15,778
|$
|10,676
|$
|17,131
|$
|59,196
|$
|63,792
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(10
|)
|-
|Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|10,677
|$
|17,136
|$
|59,206
|$
|63,792
|Per share data:
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|20,124,553
|20,132,117
|20,144,651
|20,168,498
|20,225,993
|20,142,306
|20,234,792
|Dilutive common shares
|88,455
|76,513
|99,758
|103,163
|95,290
|91,065
|155,375
|Weighted average diluted shares
|20,213,008
|20,208,630
|20,244,409
|20,271,661
|20,321,283
|20,233,371
|20,390,167
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.85
|$
|2.94
|$
|3.15
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.84
|$
|2.93
|$
|3.13
|Dividends paid or accrued per common share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.94
|Effective tax rate
|20.41
|%
|21.20
|%
|21.18
|%
|20.57
|%
|9.25
|%
|20.86
|%
|18.17
|%
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|$
|66,060
|$
|195
|1.17
|%
|$
|48,597
|$
|143
|1.17
|%
|$
|37,843
|$
|73
|0.77
|%
|$
|32,742
|$
|132
|1.64
|%
|$
|38,957
|$
|83
|0.85
|%
|$
|46,408
|$
|543
|1.17
|%
|$
|37,550
|$
|264
|0.70
|%
|Investment securities - available for sale:
|Taxable
|566,359
|3,334
|2.34
|%
|594,975
|3,765
|2.51
|%
|560,999
|3,400
|2.43
|%
|543,687
|3,363
|2.51
|%
|524,117
|3,075
|2.33
|%
|566,645
|13,862
|2.45
|%
|513,114
|11,457
|2.23
|%
|Tax-exempt
|5,844
|33
|2.24
|%
|6,594
|36
|2.17
|%
|7,530
|43
|2.29
|%
|9,795
|55
|2.28
|%
|13,184
|70
|2.11
|%
|7,428
|167
|2.25
|%
|16,966
|346
|2.04
|%
|Total investment securities - available for sale
|572,203
|3,367
|2.33
|%
|601,569
|3,801
|2.51
|%
|568,529
|3,443
|2.43
|%
|553,482
|3,418
|2.50
|%
|537,301
|3,145
|2.32
|%
|574,073
|14,029
|2.44
|%
|530,080
|11,803
|2.23
|%
|Investment securities - held to maturity
|12,756
|84
|2.61
|%
|12,360
|80
|2.57
|%
|10,417
|71
|2.73
|%
|8,804
|67
|3.09
|%
|8,761
|63
|2.85
|%
|11,099
|302
|2.72
|%
|8,232
|234
|2.84
|%
|Investment securities - trading
|8,330
|99
|4.72
|%
|8,407
|27
|1.27
|%
|8,572
|24
|1.12
|%
|7,629
|22
|1.17
|%
|8,203
|96
|4.64
|%
|8,237
|172
|2.09
|%
|8,237
|169
|2.05
|%
|Loans and leases *
|3,598,609
|43,326
|4.78
|%
|3,532,923
|45,642
|5.13
|%
|3,524,219
|44,903
|5.11
|%
|3,477,739
|44,958
|5.24
|%
|3,399,484
|44,274
|5.17
|%
|3,533,702
|178,829
|5.06
|%
|3,356,295
|169,024
|5.04
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,257,958
|47,071
|4.39
|%
|4,203,856
|49,693
|4.69
|%
|4,149,580
|48,514
|4.69
|%
|4,080,396
|48,597
|4.83
|%
|3,992,706
|47,661
|4.74
|%
|4,173,519
|193,875
|4.65
|%
|3,940,394
|181,494
|4.61
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|9,829
|12,890
|13,725
|14,414
|13,962
|12,703
|9,853
|Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
|(21,124
|)
|(21,438
|)
|(20,844
|)
|(19,887
|)
|(18,625
|)
|(20,828
|)
|(18,447
|)
|Other assets
|528,744
|564,766
|509,164
|470,206
|424,957
|518,507
|420,322
|Total assets
|$
|4,775,407
|$
|4,760,074
|$
|4,651,625
|$
|4,545,129
|$
|4,413,000
|$
|4,683,901
|$
|4,352,122
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Savings, NOW and market rate deposits
|$
|2,149,623
|$
|5,659
|1.04
|%
|$
|1,996,181
|$
|5,445
|1.08
|%
|$
|1,928,755
|$
|5,040
|1.05
|%
|$
|1,798,103
|$
|3,764
|0.85
|%
|$
|1,704,065
|$
|2,883
|0.67
|%
|$
|1,969,205
|$
|19,908
|1.01
|%
|$
|1,715,239
|$
|8,860
|0.52
|%
|Wholesale deposits
|214,229
|1,024
|1.90
|%
|299,309
|1,729
|2.29
|%
|345,782
|2,143
|2.49
|%
|342,696
|2,012
|2.38
|%
|346,134
|1,986
|2.28
|%
|300,148
|6,908
|2.30
|%
|251,384
|5,021
|2.00
|%
|Retail time deposits
|435,198
|1,991
|1.82
|%
|480,736
|2,336
|1.93
|%
|520,317
|2,472
|1.91
|%
|533,395
|2,321
|1.76
|%
|552,213
|2,179
|1.57
|%
|492,110
|9,120
|1.85
|%
|539,934
|6,671
|1.24
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,799,050
|8,674
|1.23
|%
|2,776,226
|9,510
|1.36
|%
|2,794,854
|9,655
|1.39
|%
|2,674,194
|8,097
|1.23
|%
|2,602,412
|7,048
|1.07
|%
|2,761,463
|35,936
|1.30
|%
|2,506,557
|20,552
|0.82
|%
|Borrowings:
|Short-term borrowings
|121,612
|555
|1.81
|%
|169,985
|937
|2.19
|%
|68,529
|357
|2.09
|%
|157,652
|943
|2.43
|%
|128,429
|681
|2.10
|%
|129,457
|2,792
|2.16
|%
|178,582
|3,392
|1.90
|%
|Long-term FHLB advances
|53,443
|279
|2.07
|%
|45,698
|243
|2.11
|%
|52,397
|269
|2.06
|%
|55,385
|278
|2.04
|%
|67,363
|331
|1.95
|%
|51,709
|1,069
|2.07
|%
|93,503
|1,777
|1.90
|%
|Subordinated notes
|98,681
|1,144
|4.60
|%
|98,634
|1,145
|4.61
|%
|98,587
|1,144
|4.65
|%
|98,542
|1,145
|4.71
|%
|98,497
|1,145
|4.61
|%
|98,612
|4,578
|4.64
|%
|98,462
|4,575
|4.65
|%
|Jr. subordinated debt
|21,726
|323
|5.90
|%
|21,680
|340
|6.22
|%
|21,637
|352
|6.53
|%
|21,595
|358
|6.72
|%
|21,553
|342
|6.30
|%
|21,660
|1,373
|6.34
|%
|21,491
|1,288
|5.99
|%
|Total borrowings
|295,462
|2,301
|3.09
|%
|335,997
|2,665
|3.15
|%
|241,150
|2,122
|3.53
|%
|333,174
|2,724
|3.32
|%
|315,842
|2,499
|3.14
|%
|301,438
|9,812
|3.26
|%
|392,038
|11,032
|2.81
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,094,512
|10,975
|1.41
|%
|3,112,223
|12,175
|1.55
|%
|3,036,004
|11,777
|1.56
|%
|3,007,368
|10,821
|1.46
|%
|2,918,254
|9,547
|1.30
|%
|3,062,901
|45,748
|1.49
|%
|2,898,595
|31,584
|1.09
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|915,128
|903,314
|909,945
|871,726
|878,047
|900,156
|856,506
|Other liabilities
|159,259
|149,226
|124,211
|93,949
|60,393
|131,889
|55,436
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,074,387
|1,052,540
|1,034,156
|965,675
|938,440
|1,032,045
|911,942
|Total liabilities
|4,168,899
|4,164,763
|4,070,160
|3,973,043
|3,856,694
|4,094,946
|3,810,537
|Shareholders' equity
|606,508
|595,311
|581,465
|572,086
|556,306
|588,955
|541,585
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,775,407
|$
|4,760,074
|$
|4,651,625
|$
|4,545,129
|$
|4,413,000
|$
|4,683,901
|$
|4,352,122
|Net interest spread
|2.98
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.52
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.28
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|$
|36,096
|3.36
|%
|$
|37,518
|3.54
|%
|$
|36,737
|3.55
|%
|$
|37,776
|3.75
|%
|$
|38,114
|3.79
|%
|$
|148,127
|3.55
|%
|$
|149,910
|3.80
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|$
|111
|0.01
|%
|$
|120
|0.01
|%
|$
|126
|0.01
|%
|$
|129
|0.01
|%
|$
|127
|0.01
|%
|$
|486
|0.01
|%
|$
|439
|0.01
|%
|Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
|Interest
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Interest
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Interest
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Interest
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Interest
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Loans and leases
|Income
|$
|1,027
|0.11
|%
|$
|1,501
|0.17
|%
|$
|1,193
|0.14
|%
|$
|1,997
|0.23
|%
|$
|2,492
|0.29
|%
|$
|5,718
|0.16
|%
|$
|8,603
|0.26
|%
|Retail time deposits
|Expense
|$
|(134
|)
|-0.12
|%
|$
|(151
|)
|-0.12
|%
|$
|(171
|)
|-0.13
|%
|$
|(222
|)
|-0.17
|%
|$
|(279
|)
|-0.20
|%
|(678
|)
|-0.14
|%
|(1,309
|)
|-0.24
|%
|Long-term FHLB advances
|Expense
|$
|34
|0.25
|%
|$
|34
|0.30
|%
|$
|34
|0.26
|%
|$
|33
|0.24
|%
|$
|34
|0.20
|%
|135
|0.26
|%
|106
|0.11
|%
|Jr. subordinated debt
|Expense
|$
|44
|0.80
|%
|$
|44
|0.81
|%
|$
|43
|0.80
|%
|$
|42
|0.79
|%
|$
|42
|0.77
|%
|173
|0.80
|%
|164
|0.76
|%
|Net interest income from fair value marks
|$
|1,083
|$
|1,574
|$
|1,287
|$
|2,144
|$
|2,695
|$
|6,088
|$
|9,642
|Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin
|0.10
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.24
|%
|* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
|As of or For the Three Months Ended
|As of or For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):
|Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|10,677
|$
|17,136
|$
|59,206
|$
|63,792
|Less: Tax-effected non-core noninterest income:
|Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:
|Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,131
|Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses
|-
|-
|-
|3,553
|-
|3,553
|-
|Add: Federal income tax expense related to re-measurement of net deferred tax asset due to tax reform legislation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|-
|703
|Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|14,230
|$
|17,167
|$
|62,759
|$
|70,620
|Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|20,124,553
|20,132,117
|20,144,651
|20,168,498
|20,225,993
|20,142,306
|20,234,792
|Dilutive common shares
|88,455
|76,513
|99,758
|103,163
|95,290
|91,065
|155,375
|Weighted average diluted shares
|20,213,008
|20,208,630
|20,244,409
|20,271,661
|20,321,283
|20,233,371
|20,390,167
|Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.85
|$
|3.12
|$
|3.49
|Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.84
|$
|3.10
|$
|3.46
|Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|10,677
|$
|17,136
|$
|59,206
|$
|63,792
|Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|753
|754
|755
|741
|787
|3,003
|2,888
|Net tangible income (numerator)
|$
|17,137
|$
|17,114
|$
|16,540
|$
|11,418
|$
|17,923
|$
|62,209
|$
|66,680
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|606,508
|$
|595,311
|$
|581,465
|$
|572,086
|$
|556,306
|$
|588,955
|$
|541,585
|Less: Average Noncontrolling interest
|694
|693
|688
|685
|681
|690
|684
|Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|(203,663
|)
|(204,637
|)
|(205,593
|)
|(206,716
|)
|(207,893
|)
|(205,143
|)
|(207,343
|)
|Net average tangible equity (denominator)
|$
|403,539
|$
|391,367
|$
|376,560
|$
|366,055
|$
|349,094
|$
|384,502
|$
|334,926
|Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure)
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|12.65
|%
|20.37
|%
|16.18
|%
|19.91
|%
|Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core):
|Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|14,230
|$
|17,167
|$
|62,759
|$
|70,620
|Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|753
|754
|755
|741
|787
|3,003
|2,888
|Net tangible income (core) (numerator)
|$
|17,137
|$
|17,114
|$
|16,540
|$
|14,971
|$
|17,954
|$
|65,762
|$
|73,508
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|606,508
|$
|595,311
|$
|581,465
|$
|572,086
|$
|556,306
|$
|588,955
|$
|541,585
|Less: Average Noncontrolling interest
|694
|693
|688
|685
|681
|690
|684
|Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|(203,663
|)
|(204,637
|)
|(205,593
|)
|(206,716
|)
|(207,893
|)
|(205,143
|)
|(207,343
|)
|Net average tangible equity (denominator)
|$
|403,539
|$
|391,367
|$
|376,560
|$
|366,055
|$
|349,094
|$
|384,502
|$
|334,926
|Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|16.59
|%
|20.40
|%
|17.10
|%
|21.95
|%
|Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC):
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|612,227
|$
|600,935
|$
|590,155
|$
|575,107
|$
|564,704
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|695
|694
|693
|686
|685
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(203,143
|)
|(204,096
|)
|(205,050
|)
|(206,006
|)
|(207,467
|)
|Net tangible equity (numerator)
|$
|409,779
|$
|397,533
|$
|385,798
|$
|369,787
|$
|357,922
|Total assets
|$
|5,263,259
|$
|4,828,641
|$
|4,736,565
|$
|4,631,993
|$
|4,652,485
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(203,143
|)
|(204,096
|)
|(205,050
|)
|(206,006
|)
|(207,467
|)
|Tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|5,060,116
|$
|4,624,545
|$
|4,531,515
|$
|4,425,987
|$
|4,445,018
|Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1)
|8.10
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.35
|%
|8.05
|%
|Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC):
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|624,030
|$
|641,565
|$
|625,464
|$
|605,985
|$
|591,695
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|695
|694
|693
|686
|685
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(190,694
|)
|(191,572
|)
|(192,450
|)
|(193,329
|)
|(194,715
|)
|Net tangible equity (numerator)
|$
|434,031
|$
|450,687
|$
|433,707
|$
|413,342
|$
|397,665
|Total assets
|$
|5,247,649
|$
|4,813,704
|$
|4,721,394
|$
|4,616,724
|$
|4,637,481
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(190,694
|)
|(191,572
|)