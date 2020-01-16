NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex is expanding its focus on the Experience Economy with a series of investments aligned with Live Design International (LDI), the premiere design and technology event for the lighting, audio, staging and video/projection category, including promotions, new appointments and enhanced conference programming at the annual event.



Key promotions and appointments this week include Marian Sandberg who moves into the Market Leader role, Jessi Cybulski who assumes the role of Show Director and Kye Browning who joins the team as Content Director. These investments follow a record setting year for the 2019 Live Design International event in square footage, sponsorship programming and event attendance.

“Marian, Jessi and Kye share the passion, dedication, intelligence and work ethic that represent the foundation of the Live Design International brand in every way that we engage with the market,” said John Siefert, Group President at Questex. “Their leadership is defining a new era that harnesses the amazing legacy of the event and media brand while they embrace an integrated future that makes Live Design International the gathering point for event producers and designers across the spectrum of lighting, stage, audio/video production and broadcast.”

Other enhancements to the event include a new conference program for XLIVE, consisting of two unique tracks serving event producers that scale from large festivals and sporting events to concerts and user/customer corporate events.

“With Kye leading our expanded conference programming for event producers, Live Design International cements its position as serving both ends of the live event experience, from the strategic front end of defining guest and attendee experience to the execution of making that vision a reality with staging, lighting, audio/video production and more.”

Finally, the company also announced that it will continue to serve the faith and worship market through conference and expo hall experiences at the Live Design International event. However, it will not host a separate show or a specific section of the expo floor to this segment.

“Through the process of defining our 2020 vision,” Siefert continued, “we have defined the seven pillars of the Live Design International event and media brand through analyzing our attendee, exhibitor and sponsor data. This will create the framework for each element of our conference program at the event and our content programming through our year-round livedesignonline.com website.”

About LDI

Founded in 1988, LDI (Live Design International) connects design, technology, and production to the live audience experience. As the leading conference and tradeshow for live design professionals from all around the globe, LDI hosts members of the production community, working in a wide range of international live and broadcast venues – festivals, corporate events, theatre, concerts, clubs, theme parks, architainment, and houses of worship. Learn more at www.ldishow.com

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer’s behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

