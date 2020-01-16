Charlottesville, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) is excited to welcome several new additions to the region’s robust tourism industry in 2020. Highlights of what will be coming to Charlottesville & Albemarle County include the following:





The Looking Glass at IX Art Park – January 18, 2020

Designed to fully engage the imagination, The Looking Glass at IX Art Park will be Virginia’s first fully immersive art space , opening on January 18. More than a dozen artists collaborated to create this one-of-a-kind art experience, which will send visitors on a whimsical and interactive self-guided journey similar to that of Alice in Wonderland. Tickets for adults are $15. Children ages 13 and under are $12. Click here to learn more about The Looking Glass.





Set to open in March, the Quirk will be the first boutique art hotel in downtown Charlottesville. An aesthetic blend of chic and vintage is built into every lobby, room and hallway, with stunning attention to detail. Unique headboards were designed by Kiki Slaughter, an artist who grew up in the area and studied art at the University of Virginia. A steady rotation of original works of art will be featured in the hotel’s gallery and throughout many of the common areas. The modernity of the Quirk stands in contrast to two historic homes that are adjacent to the property, which the hotel will repurpose into a private guest room & suite, a coffee shop and a whiskey bar featuring locally distilled whiskies. Additionally, the property will feature an expansive rooftop bar with panoramic views of Charlottesville and the surrounding mountains.





Located on the eastern side of the city and bordered by the Rivanna River, the Wool Factory is located in Woolen Mills, one of Charlottesville’s historic neighborhoods. The Wool Factory is at the site of a historic mill, which operated in the neighborhood from the mid-1850s to the 1960s. Set to open in spring, the four main features of this new addition include a craft brewery, restaurant, coffee shop and wine bottle shop, plus event spaces with seating for 350+ people. Click here for more information about the Wool Factory.





The historic Monticello Dairy Building in downtown Charlottesville is now being converted into the first food hall concept in Central Virginia. With a projected opening in the summer, Dairy Market’s offerings will include 18 merchant stalls and 6,000 square feet of event space. Starr Hill Brewery will be one of the anchor tenants, with the other being a restaurant that has yet to be announced. Click here to learn more about Dairy Market.





Keswick Hall, located in the pastoral countryside of Albemarle County, has been undergoing a transformative remodeling and expansion process for several years. The results of these renovations will be revealed during a grand reopening in the fall and include an additional 42 suites, a new spa & wellness center and reimagined resort grounds. The resort also recently partnered with world-renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who will oversee all culinary operations at the resort. The restaurant will source ingredients from local family-owned food suppliers in addition to implementing sustainable practices. To find more information about the renovations at Keswick Hall, click here.





