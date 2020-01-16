WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.52 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com 

Contact:
Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO 
Greg Remus - President and CEO 
262-334-5563

 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Selected Financial Condition Data:(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets$833,328 $855,624 $845,986 $823,212 $840,264 
Loans receivable, net663,265 646,062 656,598 666,931 679,403 
Allowance for loan losses6,986 6,890 6,787 6,784 6,482 
Securities available for sale100,296 102,448 97,598 99,939 104,087 
Total liabilities748,798 773,179 765,947 746,052 765,246 
Deposits720,060 728,696 722,480 702,284 691,705 
Stockholders' equity84,530 82,445 80,039 77,160 77,827 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Non-performing assets to total assets1.09%0.08%0.10%0.02%0.02%
Non-performing loans to total loans1.36%0.11%0.10%0.03%0.03%
Total classified assets to total assets1.10%0.09%0.11%0.04%0.12%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans76.84%986.48%976.59%3,627.81%3,430.16%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans1.04%1.06%1.02%1.01%0.95%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized(0.02%)%%%0.04%
                
Capital Ratios:               
Average equity to average assets9.96%9.68%9.46%9.33%9.96%
Equity to total assets at end of period10.14%9.64%9.46%9.37%9.26%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)12.47%12.80%12.64%12.81%12.30%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.49%11.80%11.66%11.81%11.40%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)9.68%9.59%9.68%9.61%9.57%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.49%11.80%11.66%11.81%11.40%


 Three Months Ended:
 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
  
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,848  $8,100 
Interest expense1,529  1,564 
Net interest income6,319  6,536 
Provision for loan losses60  450 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,259  6,086 
Service fees on deposit accounts967  1,075 
Other non-interest income727  415 
Total non-interest income1,694  1,490 
    
Compensation and other employee benefits3,224  3,071 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment533  460 
Data processing789  737 
Other non-interest expense844  926 
Total non-interest expense5,390  5,194 
Income before income tax expense2,563  2,382 
Income tax expense726  655 
Net income$1,837  $1,727 
    
Basic earnings per share$0.58  $0.52 
Diluted earnings per share$0.56  $0.51 


 For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,848 $8,107 $8,082 $8,087 $8,100 
Interest expense1,529 1,722 1,715 1,693 1,564 
Net interest income6,319 6,385 6,367 6,394 6,536 
Provision for loan losses60 100  300 450 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,259 6,285 6,367 6,094 6,086 
Service fees on deposit accounts967 1,051 991 904 1,075 
Other non-interest income727 737 755 339 415 
Total non-interest income1,694 1,788 1,746 1,243 1,490 
      
Compensation and other employee benefits3,224 3,152 3,179 3,084 3,070 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment533 578 632 523 460 
Data processing789 797 780 770 737 
Other non-interest expense844 927 1,018 950 927 
Total non-interest expense5,390 5,454 5,609 5,327 5,194 
Income before income tax expense2,563 2,619 2,504 2,010 2,382 
Income tax expense726 742 693 540 655 
Net income$1,837 $1,877 $1,811 $1,470 $1,727 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.58 $0.59 $0.58 $0.46 $0.52 
Diluted earnings per share$0.56 $0.57 $0.56 $0.45 $0.51 
      


 At or For the Three Months
Ended:
 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets0.86% 0.82%
Return on average equity8.65% 8.88%
Interest rate spread3.12% 3.28%
Net interest margin3.16% 3.32%
Non-interest expense to average total assets2.53% 2.48%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities106.70% 105.91%
        
Per Share and Stock Market Data:       
Net income per common share$0.58  $0.52 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding3,164,690  3,313,138 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$26.69  $23.66 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$25.35  $22.16 
Closing market price$28.50  $20.40 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares106.78% 86.22%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares112.43% 92.06%