WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.52 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact:

Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-334-5563

At or For the Three Months Ended: December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 833,328 $ 855,624 $ 845,986 $ 823,212 $ 840,264 Loans receivable, net 663,265 646,062 656,598 666,931 679,403 Allowance for loan losses 6,986 6,890 6,787 6,784 6,482 Securities available for sale 100,296 102,448 97,598 99,939 104,087 Total liabilities 748,798 773,179 765,947 746,052 765,246 Deposits 720,060 728,696 722,480 702,284 691,705 Stockholders' equity 84,530 82,445 80,039 77,160 77,827 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 1.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.36 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Total classified assets to total assets 1.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 76.84 % 986.48 % 976.59 % 3,627.81 % 3,430.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.95 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized (0.02 %) — % — % — % 0.04 % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.46 % 9.33 % 9.96 % Equity to total assets at end of period 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.46 % 9.37 % 9.26 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.47 % 12.80 % 12.64 % 12.81 % 12.30 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 % 11.40 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.68 % 9.61 % 9.57 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 % 11.40 %





Three Months Ended: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,848 $ 8,100 Interest expense 1,529 1,564 Net interest income 6,319 6,536 Provision for loan losses 60 450 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,259 6,086 Service fees on deposit accounts 967 1,075 Other non-interest income 727 415 Total non-interest income 1,694 1,490 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,224 3,071 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 533 460 Data processing 789 737 Other non-interest expense 844 926 Total non-interest expense 5,390 5,194 Income before income tax expense 2,563 2,382 Income tax expense 726 655 Net income $ 1,837 $ 1,727 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51





For the Three Months Ended: December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,848 $ 8,107 $ 8,082 $ 8,087 $ 8,100 Interest expense 1,529 1,722 1,715 1,693 1,564 Net interest income 6,319 6,385 6,367 6,394 6,536 Provision for loan losses 60 100 — 300 450 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,259 6,285 6,367 6,094 6,086 Service fees on deposit accounts 967 1,051 991 904 1,075 Other non-interest income 727 737 755 339 415 Total non-interest income 1,694 1,788 1,746 1,243 1,490 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,224 3,152 3,179 3,084 3,070 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 533 578 632 523 460 Data processing 789 797 780 770 737 Other non-interest expense 844 927 1,018 950 927 Total non-interest expense 5,390 5,454 5,609 5,327 5,194 Income before income tax expense 2,563 2,619 2,504 2,010 2,382 Income tax expense 726 742 693 540 655 Net income $ 1,837 $ 1,877 $ 1,811 $ 1,470 $ 1,727 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.51



