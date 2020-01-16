FITZGERALD, Ga., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN), please note that multiple changes were made to the Unaudited Financial Highlights tables. The corrected release follows:



﻿Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $2.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $3.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. The Company reported adjusted net income (a non‑GAAP financial measure) of $3.0 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $3.1 million or $0.36 per diluted share for the prior-year fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $10.2 million or $1.12 per diluted share compared with $11.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income for the year was $12.3 million or $1.35 per diluted share, versus $12.1 million or $1.43 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net income excludes charges for acquisition‑related expenses as well as gains on other real estate owned (“OREO”) property held for sale. See the unaudited reconciliation of non-GAAP measures later in this release.

Separately, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.075 per share previously set in January 2019. The Board’s decision was based on the ongoing strength of the Company’s earnings, improvement in asset quality and an outlook for long-term earnings growth. The new rate will apply to the next dividend to be paid on February 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce solid results for the fourth quarter and year. While adjusted net income was down $0.03 over the previous quarter and $0.04 over the year-earlier quarter, the main driver was an increase in provision expense, primarily due to our continued loan growth. In addition, current year results reflect startup costs related to our Small Business Specialty Lending Division, which we expect to begin generating revenue in the first quarter of 2020.

“Our investments in business development initiatives continue to be successful as we increased our loan volume and net interest income both for the fourth quarter and full year. Total loans, including acquisition activity, increased 24% year over year, while legacy loan growth increased 11%. Our net interest margins also showed improvement for both the quarter and the full year. Growth in net interest income was partially offset by acquisition-related expenses associated with our purchases of LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage, including increases in noninterest expense, such as salaries and employee benefits, as well as occupancy and equipment.

“Net interest margin increased to 3.72%, an increase of eight basis points over the sequential quarter and 17 basis points compared with the year-earlier period. As the Federal Reserve Bank lowered rates three times throughout 2019, we were able to shift assets into loans, improving our earnings mix through loan volume growth and margin improvement. Additionally, our efforts to improve noninterest income contributed to an increase of $1.1 million and $2.5 million in mortgage fee income for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, versus the same periods last year.”

In closing, Fountain added, “We are pleased with the Company’s prosperity during 2019. These achievements reaffirm the strategies we have in place to grow our business across our markets and also reflect the hard work of everyone at Colony Bancorp. While the competitive landscape is intense, we remain optimistic based on our loan pipeline, mortgage fee income and core deposit base growth, and we continue to deliver market share gains. Our Board is confident with our operational structure and strategic planning as evidenced by the increase in the quarterly dividend. We look forward to the year with enthusiasm, and we see opportunities to continue to reward our shareholders.”

Capital

Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be classified as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2019, the Company’s tier one leverage ratio, tier one ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.04%, 12.52%, 13.17% and 10.33%, respectively, compared with 10.24%, 15.00%, 15.86% and 12.22%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Net Interest Margin

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported net interest income of $13.0 million compared with $10.4 million for the comparable 2018 quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $47.8 million compared with $40.8 million for the comparable 2018 period. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.72%, up eight basis points on a sequential quarter basis and up 17 basis points compared with the year-earlier quarter. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 3.61% compared with 3.56% for 2018. Net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting from the acquisition of LBC Bancshares, Inc., was 3.60%, up nine basis points on a sequential quarter basis.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained solid with continued improvement from a year ago. Substandard assets, which include non-performing assets, totaled $21.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $24.6 million at December 31, 2018. Substandard assets adjusted for SBA guarantees to tier one capital plus loan loss reserve ratio was 14.22% and 17.38% at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Non‑performing assets decreased to $11.1 million, or 1.15% of total loans and OREO, from $11.3 million or 1.45% at December 31, 2018. OREO totaled $1.3 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting a 28.3% reduction from $1.8 million at December 31, 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, net loan charge-offs were $317 thousand or 0.13% of average loans compared with net loan recoveries of $53 thousand or 0.01% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2018, while net loan charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $1.5 million or 0.17% of average loans compared with $431 thousand or 0.06% of average loans for 2018. The loan loss reserve was $6.9 million or 0.71% of total loans on December 31, 2019, compared with $7.3 million or 0.93% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserve methodology resulted in a $581 thousand loan loss provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $70 thousand for the comparable 2018 period and a $1.1 million loan loss provision for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $201 thousand for 2018.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased 53.7% to $14.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $9.6 million in the comparable 2018 period. Gain on the sale of OREO property for the year increased $739 thousand and secondary mortgage fee income increased $2.5 million.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased 38.5% to $48.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $35.3 million in the comparable 2018 period. Salaries and employee benefit expenses increased 30.3%, occupancy expense increased 16.0% and other noninterest expense increased 62.1% from the comparable 2018 period. The efficiency ratio increased to 77.93% for the year ended December 31, 2019, from 70.05% in the comparable 2018 period. The increase is attributable to an increase in salary and benefits of $3.4 million connected with the Calumet merger and additional headcount with Colony Bank Mortgage, or 13.0% of the overall salary and benefit increase. Also, acquisition expenses increased noninterest expense by $3.1 million or 42.63% of the overall other noninterest expense increase. Accounting for non‑GAAP items disclosed later in this release, the adjusted efficiency ratio (a non‑GAAP financial measure) would have been 73.26% and 69.23% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See the unaudited reconciliation of non-GAAP measures later in this release.

COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total noninterest income $ 4,389 $ 2,458 $ 14,762 $ 9,621 Securities gains 2 - (97 ) (116 ) Realized (gains) losses on OREO property held for sale 10 (80 ) (780 ) (41 ) Adjusted noninterest income $ 4,401 $ 2,378 $ 13,885 $ 9,464 Total noninterest expense $ 13,496 $ 9,085 $ 48,894 $ 35,300 Acquisition-related expenses (335 ) (193 ) (3,333 ) (273 ) Impairment loss on assets held for sale - (2 ) (151 ) (172 ) Realized gains (losses) on assets held for sale 1 1 (14 ) - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 13,162 $ 8,891 $ 45,396 $ 34,855 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,756 $ 2,965 $ 10,211 $ 11,917 Total adjustments, net of tax* 273 90 2,071 228 Adjusted net income $ 3,029 $ 3,055 $ 12,282 $ 12,145 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 1.12 $ 1.40 Total adjustments, net of tax* 0.03 0.01 0.23 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.43 Efficiency ratio 77.24 % 71.62 % 77.93 % 70.05 % Total adjustments (1.95 )% (1.09 )% (4.67 )% (0.82 )% Adjusted efficiency ratio 75.29 % 70.53 % 73.26 % 69.23 %

* The effective tax rate for the period presented is used to determine net of tax amounts.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share represented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted Noninterest Income, Adjusted Noninterest Expense, Adjusted Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio are non‑GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures aid in understanding and comparing current-year and prior-year results, both of which include unusual items of different natures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results.



COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Segment Information

(in thousands, except per share data) Total Loans Segmented By Legacy and Purchased Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Legacy $ 848,443 $ 826,309 $ 796,045 $ 763,462 $ 763,640 Purchased 120,726 132,414 139,226 16,529 18,387 Total $ 969,169 $ 958,723 $ 935,271 $ 779,991 $ 782,027

Income Statement Segmented by Division

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Bank

Mortgage

Banking Small

Business

Specialty

Lending

Division

Holding

Company

Totals Net interest income $ 13,331 $ 64 $ - $ (403 ) $ 12,992 Provision for loan losses 581 - - - 581 Noninterest income 2,811 1,251 - 350 4,412 Noninterest expenses 11,325 1,220 652 299 13,496 Income taxes 831 20 (136 ) (144 ) 571 Segment profit (loss) $ 3,405 $ 75 $ (516 ) $ (208 ) $ 2,756 Segment assets at December 31, 2019 $ 1,499,347 $ 11,624 $ 405 $ 3,937 $ 1,515,313 Year Ended December 31, 2019

Bank

Mortgage

Banking Small

Business

Specialty

Lending

Division

Holding

Company

Totals Net interest income $ 49,180 $ 164 $ - $ (1,499 ) $ 47,845 Provision for loan losses 1,104 - - - 1,104 Noninterest income 11,224 3,139 - 399 14,762 Noninterest expenses 42,786 3,258 1,213 1,637 48,894 Income taxes 3,279 10 (254 ) (637 ) 2,398 Segment profit (loss) $ 13,235 $ 35 $ (959 ) $ (2,100 ) $ 10,211 Segment assets at December 31, 2019 $ 1,499,347 $ 11,624 $ 405 $ 3,937 $ 1,515,313





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 15,214 $ 10,377 $ 23,145 Interest-bearing deposits 87,300 49,778 34,668 Federal funds sold 1,578 - - Investment securities Available for sale, at fair value 347,332 353,066 354,247 Other investments, at cost 3,559 2,978 3,043 Loans held for sale 10,330 - - Loans 969,169 782,027 765,284 Allowance for loan losses (6,863 ) (7,277 ) (7,507 ) Unearned interest and fees (610 ) (501 ) (495 ) 961,696 774,249 757,282 Premises and equipment 32,482 29,494 27,639 Other real estate 1,320 1,841 4,256 Other intangible assets 19,533 759 45 Other assets 34,969 29,336 28,430 Total Assets $ 1,515,313 $ 1,251,878 $ 1,232,755 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 232,991 $ 192,847 $ 190,929 Interest-bearing 1,061,231 892,278 877,057 1,294,222 1,085,125 1,067,986 Borrowed money Subordinated debentures 24,229 24,229 24,229 Other borrowed money 61,563 44,000 47,500 85,792 68,229 71,729 Other liabilities 4,794 2,832 2,717 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $1 a share; authorized 20,000,000 shares, issued 9,498,783 shares as of

Dec. 31, 2019, 8,444,908 as of Dec. 31, 2018, and

8,439,258 as of Dec. 31, 2017 9,499 8,445 8,439 Paid in capital 43,719 26,064 29,145 Retained earnings 76,978 69,459 59,231 Restricted stock - unearned compensation (53 ) (86 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 362 (8,190 ) (6,492 ) 130,505 95,692 90,323 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,515,313 $ 1,251,878 $ 1,232,755





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,842 $ 10,634 $ 50,278 $ 40,682 Deposits with other banks 242 218 992 410 Federal funds sold 4 - 64 - Investment securities U.S. Treasury 0 0 1 0 U. S. Government agencies 1963 1,894 8,701 7,529 State, county and municipal 22 25 104 102 Corporate debt 27 28 111 112 Dividends on other investments 59 53 232 187 16,159 12,852 60,483 49,022 Interest expense Deposits 2,480 1,892 10,050 6,057 Federal funds purchased 0 1 1 5 Borrowed money 687 561 2,587 2,163 3,167 2,454 12,638 8,225 Net interest income 12,992 10,398 47,845 40,797 Provision for loan losses 581 70 1,104 201 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,411 10,328 46,741 40,596 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 1,423 1,108 4,783 4,374 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,153 840 4,263 3,254 Mortgage fee income 1,257 145 3,199 652 Securities gains (2 ) - 97 116 Other 581 365 2,420 1,225 4,412 2,458 14,762 9,621 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,370 5,091 26,218 20,123 Occupancy and equipment 1,391 1,103 4,850 4,180 Other 4,735 2,891 17,826 10,997 13,496 9,085 48,894 35,300 Income before income taxes 3,327 3,701 12,609 14,917 Income taxes 571 736 2,398 3,000 Net income $ 2,756 $ 2,965 $ 10,211 $ 11,917 Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 1.12 $ 1.41 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 1.12 $ 1.40 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.075 $ 0.05 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 9,494,859 8,439,886 9,129,705 8,439,454 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 9,494,859 8,439,886 9,129,705 8,538,608





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 12,992 $ 10,398 $ 47,845 $ 40,797 Provision for loan losses 581 70 1,104 201 Non-interest income 4,412 2,458 14,762 9,621 Non-interest expense 13,496 9,085 48,894 35,300 Income taxes 571 736 2,398 3,000 Net income 2,756 2,965 10,211 11,917 PER COMMON SHARE SUMMARY Common shares outstanding 9,498,783 8,444,908 9,498,783 8,444,908 Weighted average basic shares 9,494,859 8,439,886 9,129,705 8,439,454 Weighted average diluted shares 9,494,859 8,439,886 9,129,705 8,538,608 Earnings per basic share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 1.12 $ 1.41 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 1.12 $ 1.40 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.075 $ 0.05 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Common book value per share $ 13.74 $ 11.33 $ 13.74 $ 11.33 Tangible common book value per share $ 11.68 $ 11.33 $ 11.68 $ 11.33 OPERATING RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Net interest margin (a) 3.72 % 3.55 % 3.61 % 3.56 % Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.97 % 0.72 % 0.99 % Return on average total equity 8.47 % 13.18 % 8.72 % 13.32 % Efficiency (b) 77.24 % 71.62 % 77.93 % 70.05 % (a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income.

(b) Computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of fully taxable-equivalent net interest income and non-interest income and excluding security gains/losses.





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 1,503,521 $ 1,225,442 $ 1,413,759 $ 1,201,874 Loans, net of reserves 961,756 780,814 884,595 764,992 Deposits 1,278,987 1,057,485 1,212,961 1,034,818 Total equity 130,217 90,012 117,118 89,478 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 9,814 $ 9,482 $ 9,814 $ 9,482 Nonperforming assets 11,134 11,323 11,134 11,323 Substandard assets 21,529 24,629 21,529 24,629 Net loan charge-offs 317 (53 ) 1,518 431 Reserve for loan loss to total loans 0.71 % 0.93 % 0.71 % 0.93 % Reserve for loan loss to non- performing loans 69.93 % 76.75 % 69.93 % 76.75 % Reserve for loan loss to non-performing assets 61.64 % 64.27 % 61.64 % 64.27 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.13 % (0.01 )% 0.17 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.21 % 1.01 % 1.21 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.73 % 0.90 % 0.73 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 1.15 % 1.45 % 1.15 % 1.45 % Substandard assets to tier one capital and allowance for loan losses 14.22 % 17.38 % 14.22 % 17.38 %





Quarterly Comparative Data (in thousands, except per share data) 4Q2019

3Q2019

2Q2019

1Q2019

4Q2018

Assets $ 1,515,313 $ 1,477,682 $ 1,506,972 $ 1,279,077 $ 1,251,878 Loans 961,696 951,559 927,917 772,889 774,249 Deposits 1,294,222 1,251,273 1,297,723 1,111,678 1,085,125 Total Equity 130,505 129,651 126,509 101,066 95,692 Net Income 2,756 2,518 2,101 2,835 2,965 Net Income Per Basic Share 0.29 0.27 0.23 0.34 0.35 Key Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.73 % 0.67 % 0.60 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Return on Average Total Equity 8.47 % 7.86 % 7.43 % 11.76 % 13.18 % Total Equity to Total Assets 8.61 % 8.77 % 8.39 % 7.90 % 7.64 % Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets 7.42 % 7.56 % 7.19 % 7.85 % 7.59 % Net Interest Margin 3.72 % 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.46 % 3.55 %

