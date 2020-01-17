GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P. ("Sentient IV") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV:TK) ("Tinka").



On January 13, 2020 Sentient IV, exercised its pre-existing participation rights in respect of a private placement financing previously announced by Tinka on December 19, 2019 (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, Sentient IV acquired for 10,288,066 common shares of Tinka ("Common Shares") at an aggregate price of C$2.5 million (or a price of C$0.243 per Common Share).

Pursuant to the closing of the Private Placement, Sentient IV now holds an aggregate of (i) 74,036,831 Common Shares or approximately 21.7% of the outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 3,488,372 common share purchase warrants of Tinka (the "Warrants") or approximately 22.5% on a partially-diluted basis assuming only the Warrants are exercised.

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Sentient IV had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, (i) 63,748,765 Common Shares, representing approximately 24.1% of the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 3,488,372 Warrants, representing, together with the 63,748,765 Common Shares held by Sentient IV, approximately 25.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (i.e., giving effect only to the exercise of the Warrants).

Sentient IV acquired the 10,288,066 Common Shares for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affect control of Tinka. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, Sentient IV may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Tinka, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Tinka.

Participation by Sentient IV in the Private Placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Tinka is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with Sentient IV's participation in the Private Placement in reliance of sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Sentient IV in connection with the transaction described above is available on SEDAR under Tinka's profile at www.sedar.com . This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

About Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, LP



Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, LP is managed by Sentient Equity Partners ("SEP"). SEP is an independent private equity investment firm specializing in the global resources industry. SEP manages quality metal, mineral and energy assets across the globe through Cayman-based, 10 year closed-end private equity Sentient Global Resources Funds.

Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, LP's head office is located at Landmark Square, 1st Floor, 64 Earth Close, West Bay Beach South, Grand Cayman KY1-1007, Cayman Islands.

