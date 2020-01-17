New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.07 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. Growing incidence of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis coupled with rising worldwide governmental support for the vaccination programs are anticipated to drive the global DTaP vaccine market.

Diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine is administered for immunizing the humans against the three infectious diseases viz diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. DTaP vaccine is are administered either in childhood or middle age to produce the acquired immunity against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. Growing incidence of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis coupled with rising worldwide governmental support for the vaccination programs are anticipated to drive the global DTaP vaccine market.

Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market Key Findings:

Even though the factors such as growing demand for DTaP vaccine, rising Incidences of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis as well as rising awareness pertaining the advantages of inoculation are driving the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market. The scattered incidences of vaccines causing injuries and stringent regulatory approval process are expected to restrain the market growth.

Increasing investment on research and development activities, growing government and institutional support for the vaccination programs, and growing demand from the emerging economies are the expected to develop new opportunities for the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market in upcoming years.

The product type segment consists of Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, and Quaracel. Kinrix is a combined diphtheria toxoid, tetanus toxoid, acellular pertussis and inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine (DTaP-IPV). Clinical trials have shown Kinrix to be immunogenic in 4-6-year-old children, with a safety profile comparable with that of separate DTaP and IPV vaccination. As a result the Kinrix segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.89% over the forecast period. In addition, Kinrix was approved by FDA for use in children who are 4 to 6 years of age to protect against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and polio. The KINRIX is to be administered as a 0.5-mL dose by intramuscular injection. It is used for the fifth dose in the DTaP immunization series and the fourth dose in 27 the IPV immunization series in children 4 through 6 years of age.

Disease type is segmented into diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. The pertussis segment led the global DTaP vaccine market with the revenue of USD 1.44 billion in 2018. Growing incidence of childhood pertussis was the primary driving factor behind this increased market share. In many people, pertussis is marked by a severe hacking cough followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like "whoop”. Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe and cause serious illness in babies, children, teens, and adults. Pertussis is an infection of the respiratory system caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis (or B. pertussis).

The end user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers. There has been global push for bringing more and more children under the vaccination umbrella. World Bank, local governments along with CSR foundations taking forward this cause. Thus, the vaccination centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAG of 8.98% over the forecast period. The vaccination centers contained the large storage of vaccines that helps to protects against whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus (for infants and children) Tdap vaccine

The regions analyzed for the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the DTaP vaccine with a 39.56% share of market revenue in 2018.

Well-developed healthcare facilities, high level of awareness pertaining the benefits of vaccination along with strong institutional support led the North America region to dominate the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market in 2018.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period. This increased grow can attributed to huge number of infant population and rising awareness about the benefits of vaccination is anticipated to drive the regional growth of Asia Pacific region in the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2018, Panacea BiotecNSE has signed two long-term agreements with Serum Institute of India (SII) and its wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and sell a type of hexavalent vaccine. The vaccine is a combination of six antigens to protect against six dreaded diseases - Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type B and Polio.

For instance in 2016, Sanofi Pasteur launched the paediatric 6-in-1 vaccine in India. This ready-to-use fully liquid vaccine provides protection against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, haemophilus influenza B and hepatitis B.

Key players in global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. among others.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/diphtheria-pertussis-and-tetanus-dtap-vaccine-market-by-407138.html



All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:

Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Product Type:

Daptacel

Infanrix

Kinrix

Pediarix

Pentacel

Quaracel

Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Disease Type:

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

