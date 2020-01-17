New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.07 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. Growing incidence of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis coupled with rising worldwide governmental support for the vaccination programs are anticipated to drive the global DTaP vaccine market.
DTaP vaccine is are administered either in childhood or middle age to produce the acquired immunity against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus.
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market Key Findings:
All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.
This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market on the basis of below-mentioned segments:
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Product Type:
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Disease Type:
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by End User:
Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTaP) Vaccine Market by Region:
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
