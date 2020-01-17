MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alphinat Inc. (TSXV: NPA) announces a profit of $40,064 for the quarter ended November 30, 2019.

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on expanding its distribution channels, licenses sales and on diversifying its offerings.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadens its horizons by now counting three main areas of solution development:

SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 3651, has optimized the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises;

SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications, further accelerating the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, permitting and licensing as well as numerous other citizen-facing services and internal applications.

SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal for Amanda™2 is a derivative of the Municipal Cloud solution front ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens be it on-premises on in a secure-cloud offering.

The company pursues its commercialization efforts with partners at various departments and agencies of North American governments being federal, state and municipalities levels. Furthermore, the company continues to be involved in supporting its partners delivering solutions to government clients.

Alphinat is pursuing its partnership strategy with consulting firms and systems integrators to promote and ensure resale and delivery of SmartGuide, as well as with independent software vendors for OEM agreements and with other partners for SaaS services. Management believes that these agreements will helpcontinue to reduce the sales cycle of the company’s products while giving it additional exposure to new potential clients.

For the 3-month period ended November 30, 2019, the Company recorded total revenue of $407,360 compared to $240,706 for the same period in 2018. The net income for the period ended November 30, 2019 amounted to $40,064 or $0.001 per outstanding common share compared to earnings of $(50,748) or $(0.001) per outstanding common share for the 3-month period ended November 30, 2018.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended November 30, 2019 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

The company also announces subsequent to the period ending November 30, 2019 it has been retained on a Government of Canada project in the automation of grants and contributions processes to better enhance interoperability and digital services for the citizens of Canada.

The company has now more then 10 federal departments and agencies that have or will benefit from the speed and agility of digital service delivery leveraging SmartGuide® Enterprise licenses. “This continues to be our benchmark milestone for ourself and our partners.” says Denis Michaud, Alphinat Chief Solutions and Security Officer.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make interoperable application development easy for everyone. It always struck us as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application’s end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That’s why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we’re constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make digital service development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps solutions or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we’re here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Curtis Page

Chief Executive Officer

Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799 ext 225

