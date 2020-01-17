ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (17 January 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the Israeli distributor Zifroni Chemical Suppliers Limited ("Zifroni").



Zifroni, based in Rishon Le-Zion, was founded in 1950 and is a leading distributor of pharmaceutical, personal care and other specialty chemical ingredients in Israel. The company has 9 employees and generated a revenue of €10.2 million in 2019 through their representation of world leading producers from the US, Europe and Asia.



