Mowi ASA has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Nordea (Joint Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors), and ABN Amro, Rabobank and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Tuesday, 21 January. A EUR–denominated, senior unsecured green bond issue, with a 5-year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

A second opinion from CICERO on Mowi’s green bond framework will be released.

For further information, please contact: Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, Mobile: +47 905 14 275 Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, Mobile +47 908 76 339

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



