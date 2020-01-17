COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 1/2020 – 17 January 2020

As Royal Unibrew A/S plans for a continued strong momentum, it has been decided to extend the Executive Management Team from two to three members, effective 1 April 2020.

Effective 1 April 2020 Lars Vestergaard (45), member of the Royal Unibrew Board of Directors since April 2018 and Chairman of the Audit Committee will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and be responsible for Finance, IT, Purchasing and IR.

Lars Vestergaard has over 20 years of experience in various industries, including in the beer industry, and held until recently the CFO position of FLSmidth & Co A/S.

Lars Vestergaard will resign as member of the Board of Directors on 31 March 2020.

Lars Jensen, currently the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Unibrew, who with more than 25 years of experience in Royal Unibrew has been a major contributor to the success of the company, will be appointed Chief Operating Officer with operational responsibilities for Southern Europe, including the Italian Ceres and Terme di Crodo and French Lorina companies, as well as the Global Overseas Export and Sales Operations in addition to his current Nordic Supply Chain responsibilities. As COO Lars will also continue to be responsible for the M&A activities of the company.

With these appointments we underline our commitment to continued sustainable growth and trust these appoint­ments will strengthen our executive capabilities further to meet changing opportunities going forward.

Please direct any queries to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Walther Thygesen or CEO, Hans Savonije, tel. +45 22 20 80 17.

