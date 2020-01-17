AS Tallink Grupp (the “Company”) has adopted a group-wide Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and initial sustainable operations goals. The strategy was developed in partnership with communications consultancy Miltton Nordics and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the new CSR strategy the Company will focus its sustainability efforts and activities on four large areas: Looking after Climate, Looking after the Sea, Looking after Resources and Looking after People. Under each of the larger focus areas, the Company will have more specific activities and targets, such as the reduction of emissions, reduction of use of plastics and other types of waste, increased use of sustainable and locally produced products and raw goods, increased circular economy practices, stronger focus on responsible service offering and on the health and wellbeing of the company’s staff.

Commenting on the strategy and goals, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said: “We have just entered the decisive decade of action for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The IMO’s official world maritime theme for the year 2020 is also “Sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet”, so there is increased focus on CSR issues all around us. There is no time to waste if we want to make a tangible difference and it is up to every single one of us – as individuals and as companies and organisations – to take practical steps to achieve the positive impact necessary.”

“At Tallink Grupp we have historically and continuously worked to reduce our negative impact on the world around us and increase the positive impact we have on the communities in which we operate. Now we will do this with even greater focus, so that our impact in the areas that we do focus on, would be even greater. We will also ensure we talk more about the activities and steps taken in this important area. Like many scientists and experts have said, it is not too late yet, but the time to take action is now.”

The more detailed CSR activities and targets will be published on the Company’s website www.tallink.com in the first quarter of 2020.



