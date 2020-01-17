







The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





17 January 2020





Upgrade of profit guidance for 2019





Vestjysk Bank's full-year profit guidance after tax is upgraded to an interval of DKK 470-480 million.





Most recently, in company announcement of 8 October 2019, the Bank guided an upgrade of full-year profit after tax to an interval of DKK 420-460 million.





The upgrade is based on the continued positive performance of the Bank’s activities in Q4 2019, including strong remortgaging activity in the mortgage credit area and fewer impairment losses on agriculture than expected.





Vestjysk Bank A/S' annual report for 2019 will be released on 20 February 2020.





Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to the undersigned on tel. +45 96 63 21 04.









Vestjysk Bank A/S





Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO







Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

DK-7620 Lemvig

Tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04



CVR No. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk







