Press release

Stockholm 17 January 2020

Management succession in Denmark and United Kingdom

Mark Luscombe, today country manager in UK, will in August return to Denmark, where he gradually will replace Peter Höltermand as country manager. Anders Engstrand, Head of Debt Capital Markets, will in August replace Mark Luscombe as country manager in UK. Both will in their roles as country managers be additional members of the Group Executive Committee.

“With this long-term succession plan in place we feel confident that we, together with our clients, will continue to grow our business in both Denmark and UK”, says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO of SEB.

Peter Höltermand has worked in SEB since the establishment of the Copenhagen branch in 1997 of which the last 18 years as the country manager. During these 23 years, SEB has developed into a leading corporate and investment bank in Denmark. Peter will as part of the new succession plan gradually hand over his management positions during a period up to SEB’s 25th anniversary in 2022.

Mark Luscombe has been truly instrumental in the successful expansion of SEB’s activities in London over the last five years and he knows the Danish business and clients well from his previous position as Head of Corporate Banking in SEB Denmark. He will from August initially be head of the Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division in Denmark to later fully shoulder the role of country manager.

Anders Engstrand, Head of Debt Capital Markets, will during the spring initiate his move to UK and will formally take over as country manager in August. Anders has extensive experience from the investment banking and capital markets area, which will be significant on SEB’s continued journey in UK to become the leading financial advisor to our UK clients.