New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrosurgery Market by Product, Surgery, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604344/?utm_source=GNW

However, risks associated with electrosurgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the electrosurgery market.



The electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Based on products, the electrosurgery market is segmented into electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems.The electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the global electrosurgery market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage volume of disposable and reusable electrosurgical instruments. In addition, technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments and the increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries are stimulating the growth of this segment.



The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018.

On the basis of type of surgery, the electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecology surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, oncological surgery, and other surgeries.The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of various diseases/conditions, the growing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the rising prevalence of obesity.



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market.

On the basis of region, the electrosurgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market, followed by Europe.



However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, government efforts to increase access to elective surgery, large population base, high patient population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (21%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (32%), APAC (25%), Latin America (6%), and the Middle East & Africa (2%)



In 2018, Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), and Olympus (Japan) dominated the electrosurgery market.Other prominent players in this market include CONMED (US), B.



Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Applied Medical (Netherlands), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (US), Bovie Medical Corporation (US), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), and CooperSurgical Inc. (US). In order to sustain their dominance in the electrosurgery industry, a majority of prominent players are focusing on increasing their geographical presence and strengthening their product portfolios through the strategies of product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report studies the electrosurgery market based on product, type of surgery, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth.



In addition, it analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604344/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001