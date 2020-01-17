New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the 5G Testing Equipment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835620/?utm_source=GNW

5G will also serve as a platform for connected devices, which range from low bandwidth applications to applications that require high throughput and low latency (and as such need to operate on a network bandwidth spectrum of a range considerably higher than its predecessors). While it will take some time before any carrier can fully deploy a 5G network that addresses all the specified use cases, there is a significant amount of ground that needs to be covered in terms of developing the specified network architecture. Network operators, device manufacturers, and chipset manufacturers require a host of testing solutions that can test and validate the design and power requirements of those components that are a part of the 5G ecosystem. There are many challenges associated with the successful deployment of 5G, which the communications testing industry will capitalize on provided that participants have the right solutions to address the end-user requirements.A key factor that stands out is the affordability of the equipment that stakeholders across the 5G value chain use to address their deployment challenges. Testing equipment is expensive and as the frequency spectrum increases, so does the requirement to procure higher resolution testing equipment that is capable of testing at higher frequencies. The network operators who are trying to deploy 5G networks and the manufacturers of 5G specific equipment, devices, and chipsets require testing solutions that are affordable and have a higher degree of utilization. To enhance savings from procurement costs, prominent communication testing vendors have tried addressing these issues by offering a slew of asset optimizing services, such as leasing out equipment when not in use. They have also strategically acquired other testing companies that offer testing solutions that complement their own. These are just a few of the many activities that communication testing vendors have undertaken to outshine competition. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders, predominantly in the Innovation Index for this market, are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Rohan Joy Thomas

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001