5G networks will drive 3 levels of connectivity: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), and Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (uRLLC)—all of which will enable a range of technological innovations and compelling use cases in a variety of industries. This radar identifies and profiles the leading global suppliers that are active in the 5G NR infrastructure market.Global standards are the basis for 5G. The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) unites 7 telecommunications standards development organizations and is the face of the 5G standards. Work on 5G standards began in 2012 and includes the contributions of many suppliers and communication service providers (CSPs). March 2019 marked the completion of the first 5G release of standards—Release 15. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Brent Iadarola

