New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global stevia market is expected to grow from USD 694.71 Million in 2018 to USD 1,134.61 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. Potential use of stevia in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with the growing consumer preference for low calorie sweeteners are driving the global stevia market.
Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species named Stevia rebaudiana. It is a natural sweetener that tastes 200 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar. Stevia has emerged as a non-nutritive or zero-calorie sweetener substitute for the sugar. The artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and cyclamate are known to cause adverse health effects. Thus there has been growing demand for the natural sweeteners. Stevia is also known for its superior medicinal and herbal properties. It is also known for its ability to control blood pressure and in weight management. Thus, continuous research and development in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to propel the global stevia market over the forecast period.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407142/request-sample
Global Stevia Market Key Findings:
Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/stevia-market-by-type-powder-liquid-leaf-application-407142.html
All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.
This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global stevia market on the basis of below mentioned segments:
Global Stevia Market by Type:
Global Stevia Market by Application:
Global Stevia Market by Region:
For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407142&type=single
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.
Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.magnifierresearch.com
Related Reports
Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-non-thermal-pasteurization-market-by-techniques-high-pressure-376041.html
Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-plant-based-protein-supplements-market-by-raw-376042.html
Global Polyphenol Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-polyphenol-market-by-product-type-apple-green-376043.html
Global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ready-to-drink-rtd-market-by-source-milk-casein-376044.html
Fior Markets
Pune, INDIA
Fior-Markets-Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: