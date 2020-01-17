Noerresundby, Denmark, 17 January 2020

Announcement no. 05/2020









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 10 January 2020 to 16 January 2020:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 6,700 194.92 1,305,952 10 January 2020 800 203.75 163,000 13 January 2020 1,000 206.67 206,670 14 January 2020 900 205.10 184,590 15 January 2020 900 206.33 185,697 16 January 2020 900 211.84 190,656 Accumulated under the programme 11,200 199.69 2,236,565

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 554,843 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.20% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment