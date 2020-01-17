Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies Country-By-Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The approach to harm reduction around the world is diverse, and whilst some countries have welcomed the concept, many others in fact restrict the use of reduced-risk nicotine-containing products (including e-cigarettes) - with some banning them completely.



This report provides an overview of selected countries from around the world, with a specific focus on harm-reduction policy in relation to tobacco use.



Countries Covered



Brazil

China

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Nigeria

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Turkey

UK

United Arab Emirates

US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61xds7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900