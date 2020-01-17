Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies Country-By-Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The approach to harm reduction around the world is diverse, and whilst some countries have welcomed the concept, many others in fact restrict the use of reduced-risk nicotine-containing products (including e-cigarettes) - with some banning them completely.
This report provides an overview of selected countries from around the world, with a specific focus on harm-reduction policy in relation to tobacco use.
Countries Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61xds7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: