The global market for real-time location services is witnessing strong growth across geographies.



The global market for real-time location services is witnessing strong growth across geographies.



RTLS-capable products are used in an ever-increasing number of sectors including supply chain management (SCM), logistics, transportation, healthcare, military, retail, recreation, postal and courier services, as well as education space. The developed regions - North America and Europe (especially Western Europe) are the largest market for RTLS. However, APAC is witnessing the strongest growth and is expected to significantly increase its market share in the coming years.



The scope of this report covers the global market for real-time location service technologies for various end-user application industry. The market is broken down by type, technologies, application, end use industry, and region, which are further discussed in detail. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each market segments, and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.



Report Scope



A descriptive study of technologies and global markets for the real time location system or services (RTLS)

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of widespread application markets of RTLS technologies across major geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA

Information on market dynamics, regulatory landscape, trend analysis and mergers and acquisitions within the global ICT industry

Patent analysis covering all types of RTLS solutions and their allotments by major assignee types

Company profiles of market leading players, including AIRTLS, Cerner Corp., Midmark Corp., Sonitor Technologies AS and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Evolution of the RTLS Market

RTLS Technologies

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Hybrid RTLS

Tracking Approaches (Methods for Determining the Location)

Distance/ Distance-Based (Lateration) Techniques

Angle/ Angle-Based (Angulation) Techniques

Various Stakeholders in the Global RTLS Market

Diversified Technology Majors

Healthcare Technology Players (such as Halma, which owns CenTrak)

Semiconductor, Sensor and Related Product Manufacturers

Location-Based Service (LBS) and Technology Providers

Growth of the Global RTLS Market

Major Market Forces

Growing Need for Security and Safety of Goods and Assets in Transit

Aging Population and Patients, Especially in Developed Regions That Require Monitoring

Regulatory Compliance Across Multiple End-User Industries

Declining Price of Products and Emergence of New Companies in the Location and Asset Tracking Space

Need to Increase Return on Investment (ROI), while Increasing Efficiency and Decreasing Operational Costs

Growing Demand for Workplace Security

Key Selection Criteria

Power/Battery Consumption

Coverage/Operating Range

Security

Hardware Cost (Intial Implementation Cost)

Cost of Ownership/ Operating Cost

Accuracy/ Possible Measurement Error

Key Strategies Used in the Global RTLS Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships

Expansion to Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 RTLS Technologies and Global Markets, by Type

Hardware

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Location Tags

WiFi Location Tags

Infrared Location Tags

Passive Location RFID Tags

Active RFID Location Tags

Battery-Assisted RFID Location Tags

Software

Standalone versus Full Stack/All-in-One Software

Services

Chapter 5 Global Market for RTLS by Type of Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

UWB (Ultra-Wideband)

Bluetooth/BLE

Angle-of-Departure (AoD), Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) and Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

Chapter 6 Global Market for RTLS Technologies by End-Use Application

Asset tracking and monitoring

Access Control/ Security

Inventory Management

Environmental Monitoring

Employee Tracking

Workplace Safety

Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for RTLS Technologies by End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing & Automotive

Retail

Government & Defense

Education

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others

Chapter 8 Global Market for RTLS Technologies by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Other Countries and Regions in Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

Australia

India

Other Countries in APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Analysis of Key Geographies

Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Key Trends in the Market

Hospitals and Healthcare Continue to Be the Key End-User Sector

Emergence of New Sectors such as Sports and Games

Continued Growth and Acceptance in Emerging Regions

Very Strong Expected Growth of Online Retail

Strong Growth of Education Sector in Emerging Regions

Increasing Focus on Workplace Safety

Venture Capital Funding and Investments

Industry Challenges and Concerns

Technological Acceptance and Know-How

Integration Issues

High Initial Implementation Cost

Maintenance Issues and Costs

Patent Activity

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Airfinder (Link Labs)

Airtls B.V.

Alien Technology Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Cassia Networks Inc.

Centrak Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Decawave Ltd.

Guard RFID Solutions Inc.

Identec Group Corp. (Identec Group AG)

Impinj Inc.

Kontakt.io

Leantegra Inc.

Litum Technologies

Midmark Corp.

Mist Systems (Juniper Networks Inc.)

Mojix Inc.

Omni-ID USA Inc.

Quuppa Oy

Redpine Signals Inc.

Savi Technology Inc.

Sewio Networks S.R.O.

Smartrac N.V.

Sonitor Technologies AS

Stanley Healthcare

Statsports Group Ltd.

Teletracking Technologies Inc.

Tracktio

Zebra Technologies Corp.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900