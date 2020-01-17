Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Agrochemicals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agrochemical market should reach $266 billion by 2021 from $213.2 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global agrochemical market by product type and regional geographic markets. It covers the major categories of agrochemicals used for crop protection across the globe. The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of agrochemical developments have been studied in detail. The report analyses the active ingredients used in the market and not the formulations.



This study highlights the emergence of genetically modified crops, the importance of crop protection, and the pros and cons of pesticide use. Special importance has been given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic agreements between top players.



An analysis of the key drivers and factors either affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in this report. The analysis also includes the current and projected markets for agrochemicals across geographic regions while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations, climatic conditions, and crop production).



The report includes:



Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global agrochemicals market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses

Discussion of major factors, advancements in agriculture technologies, regional trade analysis, and changing regulatory dynamics that influence the demand of this evolving market

Tracking and analyses of partnerships, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisition details between major stakeholders

Identification of segments with high growth potential and understand future applications in these segments

A relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Nufarm Ltd., Potash Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co., and Yara International ASA

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary



Chapter 3 Agrochemical Market Overview

Introduction

Agrochemical Classification

Fertilizers

Fertilizer Classification

Pesticides

Pesticide Classification

Impact of Agrochemicals on Human Health

Effects of Agrochemicals on Animals, Plants and Other Organisms

Birds

Bees

Butterflies

Soil Microorganisms

Fish and Wildlife

Plants and Phototoxicity

Advantages and Disadvantages of Agrochemicals

Advantages

Disadvantages

Government Regulation and Legislation

Global Fertilizer Regulation

Global Pesticide Regulations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Market for Agrochemicals by Type

Fertilizers

Synthetic Fertilizers

Biofertilizers

Pesticides

Synthetic Pesticides

Biopesticides

Chapter 5 Agrochemical Market by Geographical Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

RoW

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Mergers and Acquisitions

Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture

Expansion

Product Launches

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Patents by Year and Product

Patents by Company

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

FMC Corp.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO)

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

K+S AG

Mosaic Co. (The)

Nufarm Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Potashcorp Sas Inc.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM)

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Syngenta AG

Uralkali

Yara International ASA

