Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Agrochemicals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agrochemical market should reach $266 billion by 2021 from $213.2 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 4.5%.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global agrochemical market by product type and regional geographic markets. It covers the major categories of agrochemicals used for crop protection across the globe. The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of agrochemical developments have been studied in detail. The report analyses the active ingredients used in the market and not the formulations.
This study highlights the emergence of genetically modified crops, the importance of crop protection, and the pros and cons of pesticide use. Special importance has been given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic agreements between top players.
An analysis of the key drivers and factors either affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in this report. The analysis also includes the current and projected markets for agrochemicals across geographic regions while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations, climatic conditions, and crop production).
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Agrochemical Market Overview
Chapter 4 Global Market for Agrochemicals by Type
Chapter 5 Agrochemical Market by Geographical Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
