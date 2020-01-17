Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Analytical Instrumentation Market for Oil and Gas: Upstream and Downstream" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the global analytical instruments market in the oil and gas and other closely related industry, such as environmental testing for refinery waste and utilities/power generation. In this report, the oil and gas industry is categorized into upstream, midstream, and downstream, in which different testing applications are observed. The analytical instrument market in this report includes laboratory benchtop, portable, and process-scale instruments utilized in oil & gas applications.

The oil and gas industry as a whole remains the largest single source of energy in terms of global consumption. Fossil fuels, including coal, make up more than 80% of the world's energy supply. Despite conservation efforts and research into alternative fuel sources, even the most optimistic' scenarios for reducing global dependence on fossil fuels show oil and gas dominating the energy landscape for many decades.



Although demand for oil is currently declining due to macroeconomic trends, demand for natural gas is surging. Gas accounted for nearly half of the world's growth in energy demand, with most of the higher consumption coming from China and the United States. Thanks to the shale gas boom, especially in the US, there are abundant supplies of natural gas that drives down the price while encouraging the shift away from coal-fired power generation.



Instrumentation is critical to the exploration, development, production, processing, and delivery of oil and gas products, and it also has crucial roles to play in plant and worker safety, and monitoring and testing of fuels. Beyond the realm of energy, oil is also important as an industrial lubricant, and there is significant testing in this aspect of the oil and gas industry as well. As the leading provider of market research on analytical instrumentation, this report has been crafted to evaluate and explain what is currently driving this important market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

A. Report Description

B. Executive Summary

C. Scope and Definitions

D. Methodology



2. Oil & Gas Global Landscape Background

A. Structure if the Oil & Gas Industry

B. Supply & Demand

Global Oil Supply (Upstream)

Global Oil Supply (Downstream)

Global Oil Demand

Global Gas Supply (Upstream)

Global Gas Supply (Downstream)

Global Gas Demand

Global Oil & Gas Prices

The Oil & Gas Industry Outlook

C. Regional Trends

D. Opportunities & Threats

Market Opportunities

Market Threats

3. Market Demand

A. Overall

Overall Demand by Technique, 2018

Overall Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Overall Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Overall Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Overall Vendor Share, 2018

Overall Participation Matrix, 2018

B. Chromatography

Chromatography Technology Overview

Chromatography Demand by Technique, 2018

Chromatography Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Chromatography Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Chromatography Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Chromatography Vendor Share, 2018

Chromatography Participation Matrix, 2018

C. Mass Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry Technology Overview

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Technique, 2018

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Mass Spectrometry Vendor Share, 2018

Mass Spectrometry Participation Matrix, 2018

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Spectroscopy Technology Overview

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2018

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Atomic Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2018

Atomic Spectroscopy Participation Matrix, 2018

E. Molecular Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy Technology Overview

Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2018

Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Molecular Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2018

Molecular Spectroscopy Participation Matrix, 2018

F. Materials Characterization

Materials Characterization Technology Overview

Materials Characterization Demand by Technique, 2018

Materials Characterization Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Materials Characterization Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Materials Characterization Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Materials Characterization Vendor Share, 2018

Materials Characterization Participation Matrix, 2018

G. Petroleum Analyzers

Petroleum Analyzers Technology Overview

Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Technique, 2018

Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Petroleum Analyzers Vendor Share, 2018

Petroleum Analyzers Participation Matrix, 2018

H. General Analytical Techniques (GAT)

GAT Technology Overview

GAT Demand by Technique, 2018

GAT Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

GAT Demand by Region, 2018-2023

GAT Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

GAT Vendor Share, 2018

GAT Participation Matrix, 2018

I. Process Gas Analyzers

Process Gas Analyzers Technology Overview

Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Technique, 2018

Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Process Gas Analyzers Vendor Share, 2018

Process Gas Analyzers Participation Matrix, 2018

J. Process Liquid Analyzers

Process Liquid Analyzers Technology Overview

Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Technique, 2018

Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023

Process Liquid Analyzers Vendor Share, 2018

Process Liquid Analyzers Participation Matrix, 2018

4. Appendix

A. Recent Developments

B. Recent & Upcoming Reports

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Agilent

AMETEK

Anton Paar

Bruker

Danaher

Drager

Emerson

Honeywell

Horiba

PAC (Roper)

PerkinElmer

Rigaku

Riken Keiki

Shimadzu

Siemens

Spectris

Teledyne

Thermo Fisher

Waters

Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju1mz3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900