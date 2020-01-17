Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Analytical Instrumentation Market for Oil and Gas: Upstream and Downstream" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the global analytical instruments market in the oil and gas and other closely related industry, such as environmental testing for refinery waste and utilities/power generation. In this report, the oil and gas industry is categorized into upstream, midstream, and downstream, in which different testing applications are observed. The analytical instrument market in this report includes laboratory benchtop, portable, and process-scale instruments utilized in oil & gas applications.
The oil and gas industry as a whole remains the largest single source of energy in terms of global consumption. Fossil fuels, including coal, make up more than 80% of the world's energy supply. Despite conservation efforts and research into alternative fuel sources, even the most optimistic' scenarios for reducing global dependence on fossil fuels show oil and gas dominating the energy landscape for many decades.
Although demand for oil is currently declining due to macroeconomic trends, demand for natural gas is surging. Gas accounted for nearly half of the world's growth in energy demand, with most of the higher consumption coming from China and the United States. Thanks to the shale gas boom, especially in the US, there are abundant supplies of natural gas that drives down the price while encouraging the shift away from coal-fired power generation.
Instrumentation is critical to the exploration, development, production, processing, and delivery of oil and gas products, and it also has crucial roles to play in plant and worker safety, and monitoring and testing of fuels. Beyond the realm of energy, oil is also important as an industrial lubricant, and there is significant testing in this aspect of the oil and gas industry as well. As the leading provider of market research on analytical instrumentation, this report has been crafted to evaluate and explain what is currently driving this important market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
A. Report Description
B. Executive Summary
C. Scope and Definitions
D. Methodology
2. Oil & Gas Global Landscape Background
A. Structure if the Oil & Gas Industry
B. Supply & Demand
C. Regional Trends
D. Opportunities & Threats
3. Market Demand
A. Overall
B. Chromatography
C. Mass Spectrometry
D. Atomic Spectroscopy
E. Molecular Spectroscopy
F. Materials Characterization
G. Petroleum Analyzers
H. General Analytical Techniques (GAT)
I. Process Gas Analyzers
J. Process Liquid Analyzers
4. Appendix
A. Recent Developments
B. Recent & Upcoming Reports
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju1mz3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: