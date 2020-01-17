Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Online retail sales volume in Indonesia highest in Southeast Asia
The leading economy among the six nations included in the report is Indonesia, one of the most populous countries in the world. The principal portal to the Internet and the pathway for the majority of online purchases in 2018 in Indonesia was a smartphone.
Projections of the rapid growth of online commerce in Vietnam move it to second place in the region by the end of this year, bumping Thailand to third among the Southeast Asian sales volume leaders. A trend propelling digital sales in several countries of the region is social commerce.
B2C E-Commerce expanding rapidly in the Philippines
While rapid growth rates of online sales are characteristic of the six countries covered in this report other than Singapore, already a mature market, it is the Philippines that is the growth leader in Southeast Asia. The report indicates that the growth in this part of the world has attracted the attention of regional and global online merchants as exemplified by Alibaba's partnership with Singapore-based Lazada.
Questions Answered in this Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
3. Indonesia
3.1. Overview
3.2. Trends
3.3. Sales & Shares
3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.5. Products
3.6. Payment
3.7. Delivery
3.8. Players
4. Vietnam
5. Thailand
6. Malaysia
7. Singapore
8. Philippines
Companies Mentioned
