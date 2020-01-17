New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in the Americas" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838899/?utm_source=GNW
They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.
REGIONAL COVERAGE IS AS FOLLOWS:• Americas
INFORMATION PROVIDED FOR EACH SYSTEMS HOUSE (where available):• Contact details
• Company profile
• Ownership
• Number of employees
• Annual turnover
• Systems applications/types
• Trade names
• System production capacity
• Distribution network
• Contact names
METHODOLOGY:Where possible the information contained in the profiles has been gathered from the companies themselves. Where this has not been possible, a variety of public domain sources have been used, backed up by IAL’s in-depth knowledge of the global polyurethane industry and markets.
CONTENTS OF EACH VOLUME
1. Introduction
• Scope of study
• End-use markets
• Methodology
• Definition of a systems house
2. Market & Technical Background
• Technical background
• Market background
3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems
Profiles of the following companies, with full
details of their regional systems houses:
• BASF Polyurethanes
• Covestro
• Dainippon Ink & Chemicals (DIC)
(Asia-Pacific volume only)
• Dow Chemical
• Huntsman Polyurethanes
• MCNS (Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Urethanes)
(Asia-Pacific volume only)
4. Systems House Profiles by Country
Country Coverage:
Americas –
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Panama
- USA
- Venezuela
