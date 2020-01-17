Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Affluent and High Net Worth Market: Wealth, Banking, and Payments Trends, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report segments affluent and high-net-worth consumers and households, drilling down into their household finances, banking relationships and financial products and services usage and attitudes, digital engagement, payment usage and preferences, and credit card usage and preferences. The report emphasizes 5-year and 10-year trends over time, including market sizing, attitudes, usage, and other metrics.
Throughout the report, affluent and high-net-worth consumers and households are segmented as follows:
The analysis focuses primarily on base affluent, middle/upper affluent, and high-net-worth demographics. Emphasis is also placed on affluence and net worth by generation and age, as well as other demographics.
Market sizing examples include total, average, and median household wealth; the dollar value of payments made via various payment instruments; and active credit card wallet share of revolvers and transactors.
Other topics covered in this report include affluent and high-net-worth consumers':
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
Report Scope
Report Summary
Affluent and High Net Worth Wealth Trends
Affluent and High Net Worth Asset and Debt Trends
Affluent Attitudes Toward the Economy, Money, and Financial Institutions
Affluent Consumers and Banking Relationships
Digital Engagement of Affluent Consumers
Payment Choices Among Affluent and High Net Worth Consumers
Affluent and High Net Worth Credit Card Usage Analysis
2. Affluent and High Net Worth Wealth Trends
Household Growth Trends Inflate Affluent & High Net Worth Ranks
Affluent and High Net Worth Market Size
Affluent vs. Non-Affluent Households
High Net Worth vs. Non-High Net Worth Households
Affluent Segmentation: Trends over Time
Household Growth Trends, by HH Income
Mean Household Net Worth Trends
Total Household Net Worth Trends
Net Worth Segmentation: Trends over Time
Household Net Worth Growth Trends
Mean Household Net Worth Growth Trends
Total Household Net Worth Growth Trends
Generational Analysis
Overall Net Worth Trends by Generation
Affluent and High Net Worth Wealth Trends by Generation
Millennials
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Silent Generation
3. Affluent and High Net Worth Asset and Debt Trends
The U.S. Household Balance Sheet: Trends over Time
Stocks, Bonds, and Other Managed Assets Now More Than Half of Financial Assets
Home Values Still Largest Non-Financial Asset, but Business Assets Close Gap
Consumer Debt Trends Converge from Overall Debt Trends
Affluent Asset Share Analysis: Trends over Time
Stocks, Bonds, and Other Managed Assets: Upper Affluent Share Rises to 49%
Principal Residence: Affluent Household Gains; Non-Affluent Household Stagnation
Business Assets: Upper Affluent Households Strengthen Their Grip
Retirement Assets: A Growing Base Affluent Stronghold
Investment Real Estate Assets: Upper Affluent Strength; Base Affluent Weakness
Transaction Accounts
Affluent and High Net Worth Asset and Debt Trends over Time
Base Affluent Households
Middle Affluent Households
Upper Affluent Households
High Net Worth Households
Consumer Debt Analysis
Consumer Lending Need Diminishes as Affluence Increases
$1 million+ Income HHs: 30% of Wealth; 0.6% of Consumer Debt
4. Affluent Attitudes Toward The Economy, Money Management, and Financial Institutions
Consumer Confidence and Economic Outlook
Consumer Confidence
Personal Economic Perspective and Outlook
General Economic Perspective and Outlook
Purchasing Perspective
Financial Services Attitudes
Attitudes Toward Money Management and Financial Risk
Financial Services Pricing and Consumer Attitudes
Spending and Borrowing Habits
Affluent Households Are a Better Pre-Recession Bet
5. Affluent Consumers and Banking Relationships
National Bank, Credit Union, Local Bank, and Internet Bank Usage
Choice of Primary Banking Institution
The Affluent Connection
Chase Draws Affluent Millennials
Reasons for Choosing Primary Bank
Location, Location, Location
Affluent Rationales
Affluent Generational Analysis
6. Digital Engagement of Affluent Consumers
Smartphone and Internet Usage Trends
Internet Attitudes over Time
Digital Purchasing Trends
Online and Mobile Purchasing Frequency
Online Purchases per Adult
Digital Banking Trends
Online Banking
Mobile Banking
Banking/Financial App Usage
7. Payment Choices Among Affluent and High Net Worth Consumers
Consumer Payments by Payment Instrument
Per-Person Payment Value and Volume: Affluent Segmentation
Per-Person Payment Value and Volume: Net Worth Segmentation
8. Affluent and High Net Worth Credit Card Usage Analysis
Credit Card Usage Volume Over Time
Credit Card Users, Cards Per User, and Wallet Share
Credit Card Wallet Share: American Express Exhibits Affluent Strength
Active Credit Card Wallet Share
Revolvers vs. Transactors
Affluent Credit Card Holders
High Net Worth Credit Card Holders
9. Appendix
