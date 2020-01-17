JACKSONVILLE, FL, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG), vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced that the company’s CBD consumer division has agreements to commence this quarter.



MCIG Inc. subsidiary, BareRoots Rx Inc., the consumer products division, has entered into an agreement to distribute 10,000 monthly boxes of the COMPANY’S PROPRIETARY CBD-BASED PRODUCTS to select tribal communities. The company anticipates revenue of approximately $1.1 Mil in its first year of operation under the agreement. It also has entered into a white labeling agreement with cannabis company to supply approximately $200,000 of CBD derivative products.

"This is an important milestone for company in securing new contractual revenue," noted Paul Rosenberg, President and CEO, MCIG Inc. "This is the first of what we believe will be many derivative product sales and manufacturing agreements for our new facility in Scottsdale, Arizona.”

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health, and well being, as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

