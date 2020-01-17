On 17 January 2020, during the press conference, Klaipėda District Prosecutor’s Office intends to present the information related to the pre-trial investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office with respect to the possible discharge of untreated sewage into the Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Klaipėda AB. The company has filed a fixed-term application to temporarily suspend trading in Grigeo AB shares.

In order to ensure that information presented at the press conference is first disclosed to investors via the stock exchange announcement system, the Company’s shares will not be traded today from 2:00 pm till the end of the trading session. Trading will resume on 20 January 2020.





Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

(+370-5) 243 58 01



