Pune, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spectacles Market is projected to reach USD 141.54 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Spectacles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles Frames and Spectacle Lenses), By Modality (Prescription and Over-the-counter) By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 91.56 billion in 2018. However, it is expected to gain momentum from the rising prevalence of ocular disorders, such as myopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/spectacles-market-101953





Highlights of the Report

In-depth information about the Spectacles Market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and obstacles.

List of all the possible segments present in the market.

Extensive details about the competitive landscape, consisting of new product launches, agreements, contracts, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Analysis of the strategies implemented by key players to help entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

High Demand for Trendy Spectacles Worldwide to Fuel Growth

In the developed nations, namely, the U.K., Italy, France, and the U.S., premium quality spectacle frames have started becoming a major fashion statement. The demand for trendy eyewear is also gradually increasing in the emerging nations on account of rising disposable income. Besides, there is a reduction in the rate of contact lens usage. The masses are inclining rapidly towards spectacles. Apart from that, several companies present in the market are adopting smart business strategies. All these factors are anticipated to boost the Spectacles Market growth during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate: Increasing Acceptance of Vision Care Products Will Favor Growth

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst them, North America had generated USD 27.59 billion Spectacles Market share in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominant position in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing preference for premium eye care products, rising acceptance of vision care products, and surging awareness programs regarding various types of ocular disorders. Additionally, the region houses populaces with high disposable income that can afford to purchase high-quality frames.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/spectacles-market-101953





Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would follow the footsteps of North America and remain in the second position during the forthcoming period. It is likely to occur because of the rising geriatric population in countries, namely China and Japan. Coupled with this, the increasing prevalence of vision refractive errors and upsurging affordability of vision care products are expected to augment growth in this region.

EssilorLuxottica Buys GrandVision While Snap Inc. Introduces AR Sunglasses

Companies present in the market are working persistently to gain the maximum Spectacles Market revenue in the coming years by launching state-of-the-art products and by acquiring other industry giants. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

July 2019 : EssilorLuxottica, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses, headquartered in France, is set to purchase GrandVision, a provider of high quality and affordable eye care. The total deal is worth USD 8 billion. EssilorLuxottica will be able to take control of the latter’s stores where it sells lenses and spectacles. As per GrandVision, it would provide EssilorLuxottica control of more than 7,000 outlets worldwide. GrandVision’s supervisory boards and management would support the deal.

: EssilorLuxottica, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses, headquartered in France, is set to purchase GrandVision, a provider of high quality and affordable eye care. The total deal is worth USD 8 billion. EssilorLuxottica will be able to take control of the latter’s stores where it sells lenses and spectacles. As per GrandVision, it would provide EssilorLuxottica control of more than 7,000 outlets worldwide. GrandVision’s supervisory boards and management would support the deal. August 2019: Snap Inc., an American camera and social media company, unveiled an upgraded version of its augmented reality (AR) sunglasses named Spectacles 3. It is equipped with two cameras to shoot videos and images in 3D. They can be used to record 10-second videos of whatever the user is seeing and post them on Snapchat. They are compatible with Android 4.3 and above, and iOS 8 and above. Priced at 330 pounds, they went on sale in November. The eyewear comes with a charging case that folds flat when not in use.



List of the most renowned companies operating in the global Spectacles Market. They are as follows:

Zenni Optical, Inc.

Carl Zeiss

EssilorLuxottica

Warby Parker

Fielmann AG

Ciba Vision

HOYA Corporation

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Johnson and Johnson Vision

Other prominent market players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/spectacles-market-101953





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018 Key Trends in the Spectacles Market Epidemiology of Ocular Disorders- For Key Countries Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Snapshot: Global Eyewear Market

Global Spectacles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Frames Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Prescription Over-the-counter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Stores Online Stores Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/spectacles-market-101953





Have a Look at Related Reports:

U.S. Reading Glasses Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Age Group (Less than 18 years,18-64 years, 65 years and greater), By Corrective Strength (+1 to +2, +2.25 to +3, Greater than +3), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses, OTC Reading Glasses) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmlogists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

