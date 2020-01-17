Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Beauty Innovation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In an era in which consumers can buy anything online, the customer experience becomes more and more important to build an emotional connection and drive sales. Product presentation, for instance, can go a long way to stimulate purchase behavior.
Successful beauty brands and retailers differentiate themselves through signature moments that are directly aligned to their brand. This experience should be consistent and seamless across all relevant platforms and often budding emphasis on experience provides a distinct advantage to smaller, more agile brands and retailers.
Join us at this summit to prepare for these industry-wide shifts. We invite most innovative brands and retailers to share real-life case studies and learnings on the results of greater personalization, loyalty, seamless journey on and offline, mobile commerce.
Agenda
Monday, March 2, 2020
08.00 am - Breakfast in Pavilion Room and Registration
08:45 am - Chairman's opening remarks
09:00 am - TECHNOLOGY. Opening keynote: Experience the Future
09:20 am - ASIAN AGE. How E-Commerce is Beautifully Relevant to Millennials & Gen Z in China
09:40 am - ASIAN AGE. The India Opportunity
10:00 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY. Young, Bold and Beautiful.
10:20 am - Morning Refreshments Break
10:50 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY Managing Creative Disruption Through Collaborations
11:10 am - CONSUMER TRUST. Let's Be Honest: Brand Transparency and Consumer Trust
11:30 pm - TECHNOLOGY. Pinterest Master Class
12:30 pm - Networking Lunch
2:00 pm - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY Interactive Brainstorming
3:30 pm - Afternoon Refreshments Break
4:00 pm - CONSUMER TRUST. Fireside Chat with Christopher Gavigan, Founder of Prima and Honest Company
4:20 pm - CLIMATE. Attacking Disposability: Solutions to Our Single-Use Crisis
4:40 pm - CLIMATE. The Climate Decade Panel
5:20 pm - CLIMATE. Celebration of The Blue Beauty Award, recognizing a brand or product that is innovative in its sustainability and ability to make a positive impact on the environment.
5:40 pm - Networking Drinks Reception
7:00 pm - Speakers Dinner and VIPs Dinner
9:15 pm - After-Hours Hangout (not covered by summit organizers).
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
08.45 am - Registration and Refreshments
08:50 am - Opening remarks by Chairman
09:10 am - CLIMATE Win Disrupting beauty socially, environmentally and commercially
09:30 am - Elevating Brand Story Telling Through Retail Experiences.
9:50 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY. Best retail experiences that keep customers coming back
10:30 am - Morning Refreshments Break
11:00 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH Keynote TBC.
Most promising new brands to watch!
11:20 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Using Social Media to Create Community & Destigmatize Taboo
11:35 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Shaping the future of beauty
11:50 am - PANEL NEW BRANDS TO WATCH.
12:30 pm - Chairman's closing remarks
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Tabletop exhibition opened for local consumers, media and influencers.
Speakers
INNOCOS All-Stars
More Amazing Speakers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj00lr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: