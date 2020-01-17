Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Insights for Dairy Alternative Products - Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives insights into consumer usage, behavior and motivations regarding dairy alternative products; furthermore, it points out how to improve the current range of dairy alternatives and helps enhance our understanding of the current target group of these products.

Plant-based alternatives to dairy products are booming as ever more consumers are switching to a more of completely plant-based diet. Once consumed only by people with a medically diagnosed food allergy or intolerance, today plant-based beverages and food also appeal to consumers who are seeking a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. As well as being a substitute, they are also consumed alongside dairy-based products and offer consumers new taste experiences.



At the end of 2018, the publisher carried out a proprietary piece of primary research in the form of an extensive online study with 1,017 consumers of dairy alternative products in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The objective of the research was to gain insights into consumers concerning their usage, motivations and opinions regarding dairy alternative products and to identify consumer groups which typically use dairy alternative products.

Survey Insights



Today, many consumers not only consume dairy alternative products because of food allergies or intolerances, but mainly as part of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The category of dairy alternative products has evolved from a niche category to one used by a large number of consumers.

In the surveyed countries, the proportion of consumers who consume the products at least once a month is slightly more than 40 per cent and in Italy even over 60 per cent. This clearly indicates that dairy alternative products have developed into a mass category. This statement is also underlined by the fact that for more than half of all consumers, consumption frequency has increased even in recent months. This applies to both genders, all age groups and all tested countries, indicating that dairy alternatives harbor significant growth potential.



Concerning the use of dairy alternatives, the ratio of men to women among dairy alternative users is close to 50 percent, with slightly more women in all surveyed countries. This means that men and women are consumers of this products group to the same extent. The study shows that dairy alternative products are mainly used in breakfast cereals, pure and for cooking or baking. The products are also used in coffee, smoothies and shakes and in tea. Interestingly, the pure usage of the products increases with the age of the consumers.

When comparing the countries, consumers from the UK differ most from the other countries. Pure consumption is much less frequent here, whereas dairy alternative products are used much more often in tea, which is probably due to the British tea culture.



The results of the study also show that dairy alternative products are food products for everyday use. Among the target group, an average of 40 per cent of consumers use dairy alternative products daily and 34 percent two to three times a week. However, there are clear differences between the surveyed countries.

The products are consumed particularly frequently in the UK, Spain and Italy. In France, on the other hand, the products are consumed less frequently and in Germany with the lowest frequency of all the surveyed countries. Approximately one-quarter of the target group has replaced 75 percent of their consumption of conventional dairy products with dairy alternative products, while about one-third each has replaced 50 percent and 25 percent.

Key Topics Covered



1: Foreword

2: Executive Summary

3: Methodology

4: Results - Usage

5: Results - Purchasing

6: Results - Improvements

7: Results - Personas

8: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd23nu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900