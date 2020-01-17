Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019 - Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2019, North America had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally with 9,767 mbd. In terms of highest capacity under planned maintenance, Asia led among the regions with 7,866 mbd, while North America had the highest capacity under unplanned maintenance with 5,690 mbd.



Among countries, the US, China and India were the top three countries globally in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) for 2019. The Paraguana refinery in Venezuela, Jamnagar I refinery in India and Port Arthur II refinery in the US were the top three refineries in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in 2019.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019

1.1. Key Highlights

1.2. Major Outages in 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

1.3. Regional Maintenance Briefs

1.4. Factors Responsible for Unplanned Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



2. Global Refining Capacity Outlook under Planned Maintenance, 2020



3. Global Refinery Maintenance by Region

3.1. Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

3.2. Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

3.3. Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

3.4. Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

3.5. Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

3.6. Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



4. Refinery Maintenance by Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions in the US

4.1. Refining Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

4.2. Coking Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

4.3. FCC Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

4.4. Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

4.5. Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

4.6. Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



5. Global Refinery Maintenance by Operator

5.1. Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

5.2. Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

5.3. Global FCC Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

5.4. Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

5.5. Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018

5.6. Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



