TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (“Auxly” or the “Company”) today announced that, further to the Company's October 30, 2019 press release, it has settled the remaining 6% unsecured convertible debentures that matured on January 16, 2020, for approximately $2.7 million.



In addition, warrants issued on January 16, 2018 to purchase 32,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a strike price of $1.80 expired as of January 16, 2020. The warrants, which traded under the TSX venture symbol XLY.WT.A, have been delisted.

“The repayment of the remaining debentures, together with the expiration of the 2018 warrants, has simplified our capital structure,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “As we look to continue to lead the derivative cannabis market and increase revenues throughout 2020, our investors can focus on the strengthening fundamentals of our business.”

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

