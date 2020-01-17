AS Ekspress Grupp is analysing different strategic alternatives regarding its shareholding in AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus. Information about any further steps will be announced in accordance with the requirements of the stock exchange regulations.

Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

+372 669 8381

signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

